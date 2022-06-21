e4m Video Story: ‘Excited to be meeting great minds’
Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative India, on what makes Cannes Lions so enriching
Gurbaksh Singh, Chief Innovation Officer, Dentsu Creative India, shares his excitement to be back at Cannes Lions after two years. He says nothing can beat the feeling of being at the festival of creativity.
Watch the full conversation here:
