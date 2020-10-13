Dollar's new TVC celebrates those unconstrained by norms and definitions

Dollar Industries Limited has launched a new campaign to promote its existing range of Dollar Bigboss and Dollar Missy.

The campaign developed by Lowe Lintas Kolkata reflects the brand’s alacrity to adapt to changing consumer trends and break existing stereotypes when it comes to fashion, both for men and women. The quirky and enigmatic campaign explores many aspects of self, audaciously embracing and proudly showcasing a collective individuality and shattering of the status quo. The campaign is a powerful celebration for those unconstrained by norms and definitions.

Vinod Kumar Gupta, Managing Director, Dollar Industries Limited, commented, “We have expanded the Bigboss portfolio to include not just innerwear but also athleisure, gym wear and casuals for men. With our decade long association with Akshay Kumar, our brand has witnessed a 3x times growth. Coming to Dollar Missy, for women, armed with an enviable range of womenswear, we felt it was time for us to break old-standing beliefs as well. Our festive collection consists of 102 colors to choose from. The leggings cater to various occasions and are a perfect fit for the women across various leagues of life.”

The Dollar Missy campaign film, featuring Bollywood star Chitrangada Singh contradicts the popular philosophy of women prolonging to dress up, the campaign showcases how Dollar Missy enables today’s Gen Y woman to get ready in a jiffy so that she may seamlessly juggle between her personal, official and social lives. Over the years Dollar Missy has been supporting women through their product, giving the feeling of total confidence and providing fit solutions for all shapes and sizes.



The Dollar Bigboss commercial starring Akshay Kumar reveals the actor’s perfect clone effectively devised, failing in one final and most vital test. Unlike the Dollar Bigboss vest worn by Akshay, his clone’s vest gets easily ripped off portraying only the original brand can stand up to the test of advanced strength and durability. The brand focuses on delivering the very best in comfort by promising a great fit, premium fabrics and uncompromising quality.



Speaking on the idea behind the two campaigns, Janmenjoy Mohanty, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, “Fit Hai Boss as a tagline has always worked wonders for Dollar Bigboss and this time around we have used the phrase to develop a plot which is futuristic but at the same time it delivers a key message – Bigboss can’t be cloned. This imagery goes hand-in-hand with the newly created Dollar brand identity which speaks of the modern times, the science and innovation involved. Akshay is a brilliant actor who pulls off the film with flying colours. With regards to Missy, the concept was derived from the product itself. These easy-to-slip-on legwear are meant for a wide variety of occasions and uses and lends itself perfectly to the idea that today’s multi-tasking woman is game for #SpeedDressing.”

Both the commercials have been directed by the renowned Ad film maker, Shiven Surendranath. The campaign has been released on both electronic and online platforms. The advertising campaign will be featured and supported by digital, social media, high impact outdoor locations, print and TV. The new campaign marks the next chapter of the iconic Dollar story. The campaign portrays the authenticity and individuality that empowers the consumers focused on expressions of masculinity and femininity.

