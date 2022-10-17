Devika Bulchandani grooves to bhangra at Ogilvy Mumbai office

The Global CEO of Ogilvy World Wide, who was visiting the Mumbai office, broke into an impromptu dance along with Piyush Pandey who was playing the 'sapp'

It's a rare and pleasant sight to see the lighter side of top execs of the adworld. We were treated to one such sight when the Ogilvy Global CEO Devika Bulchandani broke into an impromptu dance at Ogilvy’s Mumbai Office along with Piyush Pandey and others from the team.

Bulchandani, who is on a visit to India, was greeted by a bhangra performance at the Mumbai office. The Instagram account of Ogilvy India shared a reel of the global CEO enjoying herself, dancing to the beats of the bhangra dholkis. Ogilvy Chief Creative Officer Worldwide Piyush Pandey can also be seen playing the 'sapp' while joining her.

Bulchandani was recently appointed as the Global Chief Executive Officer of Ogilvy World Wide in September. In her new role, she will be responsible for all aspects of the creative network’s business across 131 offices in 93 countries and spanning its Advertising, Public Relations, Experience, Consulting, and Health units.

She will also join WPP’s Executive Committee. Devika most recently served as Global President and CEO of Ogilvy North America. She takes the helm from Andy Main who is stepping down as Global CEO and will serve as a Senior Advisor until the end of the year.

