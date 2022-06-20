India has already bagged 17 shortlists, adding to the excitement around the five-day extravaganza which is back on ground after two years

The Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2022 will kick start today, painting the French Riveria in celebrations of creativity, innovation, and insightful discussions. The five-day- long extravaganza is going to be a culmination of cultures, great advertising work, and conversations that will define the future of the global advertising industry.

The 2022 agenda of Cannes Lions is focused around six priority areas: Sustainability; DE&I; Talent; Data & Technology; Business Transformation and Creative Effectiveness. Leading global CMOs like Todd Kaplan (CMO Pepsi), Marcel Marcondes (global CMO AB InBev), Morgan Flatley (global CMO McDonald's), Alessandro Manfredi (Dove CMO), Julia Goldin (Chief Product and Marketing Officer The Lego Group), etc will grace the stage with their insights on these topics and beyond).

Many Indian speakers, including Asmita Dubey (Chief Digital and Marketing Officer L'Oreal), Swati Bhattacharya (Creative Chairperson FCB India), and Josy Paul (Chairperson BBDO India), will also partake in knowledge sharing and creative sessions.

Additionally, hundreds of Cannes Lions will be awarded to the best of creative advertising work from the globe across 31 categories. The festival has received 25464 entries from 87 countries this year. India has sent 921 entries and has also scored 17 shortlists across ten categories thus far.

