Cannes Lions announces 2022 ‘See It Be It’ finalists

The six female finalists join the 2020/21 cohort to take part in an accelerator programme during the event

Cannes Lions has announced the 2022 ‘See It Be It’ finalists. Six female industry talents, from across the world, have been selected to take part in a unique development experience at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, taking place from 20-24 June, 2022.

See It Be It aims to support creative female talent from across the global industry and accelerate them into senior creative roles. Six finalists will join the 2020/2021 See It Be It cohort of 15 women in Cannes.

See It Be It Ambassador, Swati Bhattacharya, Chief Creative Officer, FCB India, will guide the group through the programme alongside See It Be It Chair, Madonna Badger, CCO and Founder of Badger & Winters.

This year’s programme theme is ‘I am enough’. Bhattacharya commented: “Women navigate life among permanent contradictions. Women think they will only be seen as doers when they over do. We get lost in trying to arrive. In order to take our rightful place sooner rather than later, we need to accept that we are enough exactly the way we are. Enough to lead, enough to experiment, enough to thrive and enough to be.”

The six 2022 finalists are named as follows:

Anastasia Simone, Hong Kong, Leo Burnett, Senior Art Director

Sabine Stromsky, UK, Edelman UK, Senior Creative Art Director

Soleil Badenhop, Philippines, GIGIL, Associate Creative Director

Stephanie Cajucom, USA, McCann Worldgroup, VP Creative Director

Sumita Maharaj, Australia, Re Agency, Design Director

Teresa Verde Pinho, Brazil, AKQA São Paulo, Creative

Susie Walker, VP Awards & Insights, LIONS, said: “See It Be It is a vital initiative in Cannes Lions’ response to the gender imbalance that exists within the global creative community. We’re delighted to welcome this hugely-talented cohort of 21 women to both the Festival and the SIBI network, which has become a global movement of women providing learning and support to their peers right across the world, ensuring the impact of the programme reaches far beyond the Festival week.”

