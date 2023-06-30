Brooke Bond and Ogilvy raise a toast to chai on World Social Media Day
The film explores why the humble cup of tea is India's most preferred way to socialise
On the occasion of World Social Media Day, tea brand- Brooke Bond Red Label, along with their creative agency- Ogilvy, have launched a beautiful film called Red Label- India’s favourite Social Network.
The film draws a parallel between social media lingo such as likes, shares, friend requests, reposts & trends with everyday moments across India, positioning a cup of Red Label tea as an enabler to bring people together. While the world celebrates Social Media Day while being glued to their favourite social media apps, the film reminds people that a cup of tea is India’s original social network, enabling conversations forever. The film is a montage of everyday moments from across the country with tea at the center of bringing people together.
Talking about the campaign, Shiva Krishnamurthy, Vice President, Food and Beverages, Unilever South Asia said, “Tea is India's favourite Social Network. While this is obvious in hindsight, it is a refreshing way to pay tribute to India's favourite drink. It is only befitting that India’s no. 1 tea brand, Brooke Bond Red Label does this. With its characteristic warmth, Brooke Bond Red Label brings out the uncanny applicability of social media terms to a cup of tea. We are excited to launch this campaign on World Social Media Day and hope that it resonates with all Indian chai lovers.”
Harshad Rajadhyaksha & Kainaz Karmarkar, Chief Creative Officers, Ogilvy India added, “This campaign is thirteen years old! Our strategy partner Prem had shared this insight with us, back in 2010. Even today, it is super relevant. That is the power of this insight but that is also the power of tea. A simple but well-made cup of tea is the glue our country bonds over. Friends are made, friendships are rekindled and this tea time, is truly a time for togetherness. We love the way our director, Nobin Datta, has captured this. We hope the country loves it as much we do.”
Taapsee Pannu & Swiss Beauty talk about expressing fearlessly
The campaign was kicked off with the actor sharing the teaser on Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 12:06 PM | 3 min read
Cosmetics brand Swiss Beauty has launched a campaign, ‘For all that you are. For all that you can be’. with brand ambassador Taapsee Pannu.
The campaign kicked off with Taapsee sharing the teaser, 'Taapsee vs The World’, on her Instagram, which quickly gained traction on social media and created a sensational buzz in the entertainment industry. In just 5 hours, #TaapseeVsTheWorld became the top trending hashtag on Twitter, garnering over 14.7 million impressions. On Instagram the teaser was an instant sensation, with many notable bollywood paps and entertainment channels wondering what was Taapsee upto garnering Swiss beauty a cumulative reach of 54.1M reach
After taking social media by storm with the intriguing teaser, Taapsee unveiled Swiss Beauty’s innovative campaign by posting a captivating video on Instagram. In the film, Taapsee Pannu, known for her versatile roles and brave choices, perfectly embodies the spirit of the brand. She fearlessly adorns different shades and colours, using makeup as a powerful tool to express herself in the face of societal pressures. It is emblematic of Swiss Beauty’s consumers - vocal, authentic, and defining success on their own terms. The video highlights how the brand’s extensive range of high-quality products empowers individuals to be who they truly are and become who they aspire to be. From vibrant eyeshadows to bold lip colours, a diverse range of cosmetics enables individuals to unleash their creativity and showcase their unique personalities. The film is expertly produced by Yellawe Production, with the renowned cinematographer Ayananka Bose serving as the DOP and Anish Dedhia as the Director.
Saahil Nayar, CEO, Swiss Beauty, said, “We believe in the power of empowerment, self-expression and celebrating individuality. Through this campaign, we want to inspire everyone to embrace their true selves, fearlessly express their unique beauty, and confidently pursue their dreams. Swiss Beauty is not just a makeup brand but a platform for empowerment and self-discovery. We are excited to embark on this journey with Taapsee and arm individuals to be whoever they are today and become whatever they want tomorrow.”
Taapsee Pannu remarked, “Brands that matter are brands that have a story to tell. Swiss Beauty is all of it & more: grew from the ground up with a super strong aim of making makeup dependable, comfortable, yet high-performing. I've always been drawn to products that do more than they cost, and Swiss Beauty truly embodies this principle. Their makeup range offers a diverse set of choices & voices that speak to the youth & almost everyone!”
“Feels good to be attached to the brand, and look forward to working together to set new beauty standards that resonate with the modern outlook,” she added.
As a part of the campaign, Swiss Beauty will also conduct an OOH campaign to increase awareness across 25k retail touchpoints, as well as a 360-degree social media activation throughout the year.
MediBuddy gets Amitabh Bachchan to showcase convenience of video consultations
The ad films feature the actor in a unique avatar for the first time
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 27, 2023 11:39 AM | 2 min read
MediBuddy has launched a campaign with a series of targeted brand films featuring Amitabh Bachchan.
Speaking about the campaign, Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO of MediBuddy, said, "It’s been our vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to a billion Indians. We constantly invest in technology to bridge the urban and rural healthcare divide. Our platform will provide our fellow Indians with the convenience of consulting a doctor on video in 10 minutes, ensuring accessibility to expert doctors and healthcare services. This will help them make informed decisions, leading to a healthier community. We are confident that the desired message to raise awareness about the convenience and accessibility of online video doctor consultations will create a shift in existing mindset amongst people at large and enable them to make healthier choices.”
Saibal Biswas, Head of Marketing, Partnerships & PR at MediBuddy, added, “The new brand campaign is based on the fact that people usually make arbitrary decisions or procrastinate in seeking expert medical attention. It aims to create a top-of-mind recall for choosing online video doctor consultation actively challenging the accepted status quo. It emphasizes that accessing expert medical consultation can be as convenient as everyday online activities like banking, shopping, and food delivery. Mr. Bachchan's portrayal in the ad films echoes MediBuddy's positioning as an expert caregiver who is always there to assist users during their healthcare journey. In the ads, Mr. Bachchan pops out of the mobile phone magically in a never seen before avatar, as a buddy and a living personification of the MediBuddy app.”
Tata Play Binge rolls out campaign with Saif and Kareena
The campaign 'Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai' talks of the platform offering 27 OTT apps
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 4:00 PM | 2 min read
Tata Play Binge has rolled out an extensive campaign called Bachcha Bachcha Janta Hai, featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
The slice-of-life characters talk about the essence of the offering – which is, having access to all the content from 27 OTT apps covering movies, shows, news, games and more, under one unified platform- making entertainment consumption easy and simple.
Sharing the brand’s new milestone, Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO - Tata Play, said, "Availability of many apps has made subscription to and search for content cumbersome for OTT viewers. Our years of experience in helping TV viewers subscribe to content of their choice and building an intuitive user interface that makes the discovery of content easy, has helped us create a similar platform, this time for OTT. With Binge, you pay only once for the family’s consumption of content from 22 apps for Rs 249 per month and 27 apps for Rs 349 per month and access all the content from these apps on one app, arranged as per your language and genre preference.”
Sharing her experience working with the brand Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “It is incredible to see Tata Play Binge changing the game when it comes to OTT viewing. This marks a new dawn for entertainment streaming!” While Saif Ali Khan added saying, “Entertainment is a unifier unlike any, and it is an absolute delight to be a part of Tata Play Binge's journey to becoming the largest OTT aggregator in India. With an initiative like this, entertainment will know no limits, which is exactly how it should be.”
Best ads of the fortnight: Licious says 'sorry dads', Tata Tea sings grim rhymes
Our list of some of the best ads between June 1 and 15
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 9:01 AM | 3 min read
The first fortnight of June introduced us to some great ads that were not only thought-provoking but also heartwarming. Some also ended up tickling our funny bones. Some brands also brought out early Father's Day ads this fortnight. Here is our list of some of the best ads between June 1 and 15. They have been arranged in alphabetical order.
Kismi
Parle made us a little wistful this fortnight with its cute ad for Kismi toffee. The ad #HarKismiMeinHaiKiss," is part of the brand's nationwide campaign centred on a young couple bidding their goodbyes to each other. However, they cannot share a kiss as they are in public. As the girl ascends the escalator, the boy thinks of an ingenious plan. He sends her a Parle Kismi toffee placed on the moving armrest of the escalator. The underlying thought of the ad is that the beloved toffee can be a stand-in for a real kiss. Rediffusion has conceptualised the ad, which is targeted towards a younger audience.
Licious
Licious' new Father's Day ad is based on the insight that the meat-buying duties of a middle-class Indian household lie are undertaken by dads. But with Licious taking over those duties, dads now begrudgingly give up their "meat expert" titles. The ad is an apology from the brand to dads all over the country who used to take pride in their role as meat experts.
Tata Tea
Tata Tea's JaagoRe campaign is centred on making people think and re-evaluate. Ahead of World Environment on June 5, the brand shined the spotlight on climate change through dark nursery rhymes. The ad showed kids at a recital, singing popular nursery rhymes with some of the lines swapped with the grim realities of climate change. The poems make the parents uneasy, making them evaluate how their choices can impact the planet and their children's future.
McDonald’s
McDonald's new campaign celebrated the feel-good moments of ordinary life. In a set of TVCs conceptualised by DDB Mudra, the brand highlighted McSaver Meals can create moments of pure joy for their customers. A stand-out ad from the campaign is the one with the young parents and their sleeping baby. With their car parked outside a McDonald's outlet, the mom who is at the wheel turns to the dad to ask him what he would like to eat. The dad, who is concerned that their sleeping toddler may wake up, gets creative and communicates his meal preferences to his wife through a lullaby.
It has to be noted that the other ad from the campaign was subject to intense backlash online after the ad showcased a customer fancying a female McDonald's employee.
Samsung launches digital film to showcase abilities of its Galaxy Watch with LTE
Cheil India has conceptualized the campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 8:15 AM | 3 min read
Samsung has released a new campaign on Galaxy Watch with LTE, demonstrating its abilities.
The campaign film takes viewers on an exhilarating journey, showcasing the exceptional features of Galaxy Watch with LTE and highlighting its ability to keep consumers connected, no matter where they go.
This film captures the story of a young man who is intrigued by the ability of Galaxy Watch with LTE to function independently of a phone in a lively office setting. His curiosity leads to a series of scenarios where he tests the connectivity limit of the smartwatch. From teleporting across the office to receiving messages in a taxi and streaming a live match on a raft, he is awed by the unbelievable connectivity. While standing next to an elephant in a remote jungle, he livestreams music on his smartwatch. In a dark cave, the smartwatch surprises him with its navigation capabilities, and he receives a call even in an empty dessert
“LTE technology in smartwatch is a game changing technology that is aimed at offering limitless connectivity to consumers. Our latest campaign is a testament to Samsung’s commitment to LTE-first strategy in android smartwatch segment. It is in line with our Galaxy openness philosophy that is aimed at opening possibilities and connect without limits. It encapsulates the essence of our premium LTE smartwatches that empower consumers with the freedom to go anywhere without their phone and still stay effortlessly connected,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.
“The campaign brief was to tell the world: no matter how far you go without your phone, Galaxy Watch with LTE keeps you connected. And we were willing to go the distance to tell that story— from rounds of fine-tuning the scripts to handpicking the director to travelling places. When one goes the extra mile, the result is work that travels, too,” said Vikash Chemjong, CCO, Cheil India.
“The script of the campaign film had an inherent musicality and imagination to it - I just chose to choreograph instead of simply narrating it. I wanted to retain the raw energy of the world including its unpredictable thrills. Basically, we - collectively - just danced around the idea and voila! we had a film,” said Faraz Ali, Director, Going Rogue Films.
Unlike a Bluetooth smartwatch, smartwatches with LTE come with an in-built eSIM that directly provides connectivity to the cellular network. Hence, consumers can always stay connected regardless of their proximity to their phones. Galaxy Watch with LTE also gives freedom and convenience to the consumers to pursue an active lifestyle and engage in activities suc
'Sundar Pichai' ad: ASCI chief berates UpGrad for being irresponsible
Earlier this month, the edtech company received flak for its ad with Google CEO's AI-generated likeness
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 2:39 PM | 1 min read
Edutech firm UpGrad recently launched an ad that featured a likeness of Google CEO Sundar Pichai. While the ad refrained from using names, the copy clearly hinted at the Google chief exec. "I got a scholarship at Stanford but the travel cost too much so I didn't go," read the caption next to a picture of a commuter in the crowd, looking eerily similar to Pichai.
The company cleverly put out a disclaimer that "any resemblance to real-life individuals is purely coincidental"
While it's highly unlikely that the CEO of the world's biggest tech company may star in an ad for an Indian edutech company, ad watchers questioned the ethics of using someone's likeness in an ad without their consent.
The ad was pulled out after the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) intervened.
ASCI CEO and Secretary General Manisha Kapoor shared a detailed post on the ad, decrying the advertiser's "clever shortcuts to get noticed." Here is the complete post.
The ad has come into the crosshairs of industry watchers who pointed out the dangers of AI-generated ads and the ethical ambiguity in using them.
More opportunities to reach customers today, but landscape more complex: Mark Read, WPP
Speaking to a news outlet at Cannes Lions 2023, Read spoke about where the ad dollars are moving and allayed fears about an AI takeover in the industry
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 23, 2023 2:02 PM | 3 min read
At the sidelines of the Global Cannes Lions advertising, WPP CEO, Mark Read, spoke to an international media house about where he thinks the ad dollars have been moving, his outlook for the rest of the year, opportunities in AI and more.
"The Group had their forecast. They think last year we grew about 6%; there's going to be 6% growth this year, but it's differently comprised. The back of the year might be slightly tougher than the front half of the year. Growth in China will drive overall top-level growth. China is now the world's second-biggest advertising market," he said, talking about the outlook for the year.
He added that Europe has proven to be a resilient market, despite the war, inflation, energy prices and interest rates.
Read hinted towards big tech when he answered a question about where he sees the ad monies going. "The plethora of advertising opportunities are just on-site here at Cannes," he noted. "We got the Amazon village, TikTok centre, Snap, a smaller presence this year from Twitter." He also named the presence of Google, Meta and Netflix at the fest as a sign of where the ad dollars will flow into.
"All that reflects the opportunities available to our clients," he noted.
Despite people having a negative attitude towards advertising, Read pointed out that there have never been more opportunities than now to reach customers, but it's definitely a more complex landscape.
"And that's the place we can play a unique role in helping our clients cut through and make sense of all this complexity," he said.
With ad-supported formats gaining popularity in recent years, will ad dollars move away from traditional TV? Read expressed his optimism for platforms like Netflix which may benefit from an ad-supported format thanks to its quality content.
He also noted that platforms like Netflix end up making as much money on their ad-supported channels as they do in their paid channels, especially in markets of developing countries like India. "They have massively expanded their scope of market," he said.
Read also reflected on the changed Twitter leadership with Linda Yaccarino taking charge as CEO.
When it comes to challenges clients faced with embracing AI, he said the first is whether the material is copyright safe. The second is accuracy and brand representation.
Read also addressed the AI paranoia that could supposedly cost jobs, focusing on the many jobs that could be created instead. He cited two recent examples of WPP campaigns. First was the Nike commercial which showed the Serena Williams of today facing off the Serena Williams from 20 years ago.
Second was Mondelez's AI campaign with Shah Rukh Khan where thousands of Indian shopkeepers got Khan as their spokesperson. "There are so many ways to personalise our messages and bring things to life with AI," he noted.
Allaying fears of the AI takeover, Read said, "Our industry is an optimistic industry. We wouldn't be in the advertising business if we weren't optimistic."
