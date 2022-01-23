Britannia Cheese’s new TVC highlights importance of protein in diet

Britannia Industries Limited recently launched a new TVC for Britannia Cheese that talks about its protein rich nutritional qualities.

“Proteins are by far one of the most important macro nutrients that should be part of a healthy diet. As shown by various studies, India has been facing a protein deficiency over the recent years, across consumer groups. A study by ICMR in 2020 showed that four out of five Indians don’t consume the recommended amount of good quality protein. Britannia, through the new campaign aims to raise awareness about the role of Britannia Cheese as part of children’s nutrition,” the company said.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Abhishek Sinha, VP Dairy Business, Britannia Industries Limited, said, “At Britannia, we have always ensured that our products carry both excitement and goodness for our consumers. Today, the amount of protein consumed by Indians falls below the required benchmark and that’s where we come in with the new proposition. Our endeavor is to educate and increase the protein intake among young India and be a strong culinary ally. Made with the goodness of cow’s milk, Britannia Cheese is an important and a delightful source of protein that parents can include in their households.”

Speaking on the film, Sanjeev Singhai, Director India, Buchanan Group, said “This is the first project opportunity with Britannia and that too an interesting one on the evolving category with Britannia Cheese. In India people believe all proteins are good and same irrespective of its source and really don’t differentiate much between the quality of various sources. Through our advocacy-based advertising tool Brand Power, it was our attempt to educate consumers on how including Britannia Cheese in the daily diet is an easy and convenient way to help supplement need of high-quality proteins. We look forward to continue co-creating credible and engaging consumer content around Britannia brands helping drive add-on trials and brand growth.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)