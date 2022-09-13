Bombay Shaving Company onboards Rannvijay as Face of trimmer range

Bombay Shaving Company has signed on Rannvijay Singha in an exclusive endorsement deal. The original roadie will be the face and spokesperson of Bombay Shaving Company’s latest range of trimmer products starting this month.

“Thanks to the nature of my work, I’ve had the good fortune of spending a lot of time with the youth of this country. I’ve seen firsthand how self-confidence changes lives for many. A lot of that self-confidence is derived from looking and feeling good. That’s why they deserve grooming solutions driven by expertise. I’ve been an avid user of Bombay Shaving Company’s trimmers for some time and can personally vouch for the thought and attention to detail that goes into their products. It’s a pleasure and privilege to be associated with them,” said Rannvijay Singha.

Deepak Gupta, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bombay Shaving Company said, “We have an extremely optimistic outlook on the trimmer category per se, and are superbly placed in terms of product innovation and equity to serve it well. Starting September, and in the following months, we’re poised to scale to 3X of our current volumes, and seriously challenge current incumbents. More substantially, we believe that ‘unwanted hair removal' creates the biggest delta in the perception of self-image and appearance, and we are committed to becoming the brand of choice whenever a 15 year old is ready for his first shave or trim. The association with Rannvijay – someone an entire generation looks up to – becomes even more meaningful from this perspective.”

“Very few understand the hopes and aspirations of a young generation of men better than Rannvijay. We are delighted to have him on board not only as the face of the trimmer range, but perhaps even a guide and inspiration for our activities to come. We are going to market with a range of trimmers that score high on design, performance, value and other nuanced features based on deep learning as grooming experts. We’re confident Rannvijay will convey our proposition with substance and impact to over 2 Crore Indians across metros and non-metros in the months to come,” said Laalit Lobo, VP Marketing, Bombay Shaving Company.

Elaborating on creative execution, Broti Roychoudhury, Creative Director, Bombay Shaving Campaign said, “The problem statement was clear. Trimmers as a category demands a grooming expert's presence and voice. ‘Take It From The Experts’ makes the point with clarity, conviction and chutzpah i.e. palatable to a young (Gen Z and Millennial) audience. The tone and treatment is deliberately eclectic and quirky that distinguishes it from regular category codes, with clear impact moments that viewers will recall. And I’m so happy that Rannvijay hopped on without hesitation and added his own unique flavor to the campaign. Now we’re all set to deploy it in many interesting ways across online and offline channels.”





