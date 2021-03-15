Bharti AXA Life Insurance unveils ‘Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro’ campaign

The campaign urges consumers to choose certainty with guaranteed solutions when it comes to taking decisions regarding life’s big goals like retirement plan, children’s education & securing future

Bharti AXA Life Insurance, a joint venture between Bharti Enterprises, and AXA, today announced the launch of its new integrated campaign on ‘Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro’ that urges consumers to choose certainty when it comes to taking decisions regarding life’s big goals like retirement plan, children’s college education and securing family’s future with a guaranteed solution.

Through this campaign, Bharti AXA aims to engage with the age group of 30-55 years in urban India, especially in 20 cities which captures 8 per cent of Indian population and accounts for 33 per cent of household savings of India. It lands a sharp narrative for the over four crore tax payers and encourages them to choose the path of certainty while planning for the big goals in life. It builds on the insight, that when planning for important life goals like retirement plan, children’s education and marriage; one cannot afford to take chances owing to uncertainties caused by interest rates and fluctuating markets. Hence, it makes a simple and straightforward case for Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro Plan.

Unveiling the campaign, Manik Nangia, Chief Operating Officer, Bharti Enterprises, said, “We have contemporized the campaign narrative in view of the evolving needs and preferences of consumers amid uncertainties. It is built on piercing insights and extensive customer segmentation, and engages in a direct dialogue with consumers to address their financial indecision about life milestones upfront. The creative rendition of using a question mark symbolizes uncertainty in consumers’ minds and further paves the way for certainty with life protection cover and assured financial returns.”

The brand campaign emerges from a very strong consumer insight that the customers could get lured towards financial investments that carry a risk or uncertainty of returns. When choosing for important life goals - retirement plan, child’s college education, or entire family’s future - one cannot take chances. It inspires consumers with an assured solution in Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro that provides life insurance coverage, benefits of a savings product and the sound financial returns amid uncertain markets.

The brand narrative ‘Do The Smart Thing’ empowers the new-age consumers to deal with unpredictability in achieving life goals through assured financial returns on maturity.

Bharti AXA Life Insurance has embarked upon a 360 degree multimedia campaign across television, print, digital and social media platforms to build awareness about meeting different financial needs at various milestones of life by removing uncertainties from their growth cycle. The pan-India product-specific campaign is present in the market through impact media properties like India vs. England T20 Cricket encounters on television, and Times of India and Hindustan Times on print, and multiple roadblocks on digital websites. With this, Bharti AXA Life Insurance aims to reach more than 20 million insurance intenders.

Speaking on the campaign launch, Kartik Smetacek, Jt. NCD – L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “The TVC exhibits Bharti AXA Life Guaranteed Income Pro as a solution for varied life-stage uncertainties. Further, it also marks the fresh brand proposition for Bharti AXA Life - ‘Do the Smart Thing’. We wanted to portray the brand as no-nonsense and straight-talking, out to challenge the category conventions of grand promises and glowing futures. This is the signature style and tone we hope to carry forward in subsequent communication as well.”

The multilingual campaign in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannad and Malayalam is created and conceptualized by Creative Agency L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and educates people to do the smart thing in crafting a robust financial security cover.

