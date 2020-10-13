BharatPe unveils ad films with Rohit Sharma & 10 Indian cricketers

Delhi-NCR based agency, Art-E-Media, which is spearheading the ad campaign for BharatPe has created 4 TV commercials that recently started airing on TV channels.

The campaign communicates the message ‘Hum Hai Team BharatPe – Jo DeshKeHarDukandaarKeSaathHaiKhade’. Earlier this year, BharatPe had onboarded 11 of India's cricket stars as its brand ambassadors, including Rohit Sharma, pacers Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, as well as Suresh Raina, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson, YuzvendraChahal, and Shubhman Gill.

A series of ad films involving actors Manoj Pahwa, Rajesh Balwani, Kanchan Pagare and Krunal Pandit showcase BharatPe’s range of financial products for small shop owners across India.

Tejendar Sharma, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer at Art-E Media said: “Filming ads with the finest cricketing talents of the country for a revolutionary FinTech company such as BharatPe has been a phenomenal experience. Our team’s collaborative effort has ensured the smooth and safe execution of the project amidst a pandemic. We were able to coordinate the logistics across countries and states during a difficult time, without compromising on the quality and messaging of the films. Scripting, keeping in mind the pandemic and different cricketers in different cities, was a big challenge but it’s a relief to see the output come out so well.”

Suhail Sameer, Group President, BharatPe, said: “BharatPe has been the flagbearer of disruptive marketing, since its early years. Cricket is a great unifier and hence, for this year’s campaign, we decided to build our own Playing XI to reach out to merchants and showcase our range of financial products as well as communicate how our products can help the merchants grow their business. Art-E has done a commendable job in creating these TV commercials for us and we are hopeful that they will be able to make a huge impact. We thank them for their commitment to churn out high-quality films, amidst the pandemic.”