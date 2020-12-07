BharatBenz launches new brand campaign

BharatBenz Trucks and buses, has launched “Respect Comes Naturally” a social campaign underlining a simple yet very powerful insight that respect is the hardest currency to earn in today’s world. The campaign celebrates the character, grit and determination of the BharatBenz community.

The campaign underscores the customer’s beliefs that they do not compromise on excellence, value a promise and always deliver on it, and that they do not just follow, but lead by setting an example. The campaign shows that they never settle for anything less than the best.

Speaking more on the campaign, Rajaram Krishnamurthy, Vice President Marketing & Sales, and Customer Services said, “BharatBenz wants to drive home the fact that true respect is always earned. We see our customers earning with hard work, discipline, and having a desire for excellence; expressed when one faces challenges, overcomes them, and keeps moving ahead. They choose BharatBenz in this journey, for its best-in-class performance, fuel efficiency, and reliability, as a result of which Respect Comes Naturally.”