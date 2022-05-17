Ayushmann Khurrana to be the face of Cipla Health’s Maxirich

With the campaign, the brand aims to inspire consumers to adopt Maxirich in their daily diet

Cipla Health has roped in actor Ayushmann Khurrana as a brand ambassador for their flagship health supplement brand, Maxirich.

The new communication will feature the actor advocating the adoption of Maxirich Gold.

Commenting on Ayushmann becoming the face of Maxirich, Shivam Puri, CEO, Cipla Health said, “In Ayushmann Khurrana, we have found the perfect brand ambassador because he exudes all the qualities and attributes that Maxirich portrays. As an artist, he stands for energy, vitality and versatility something that Maxirich also stands for and delivers to its consumers. Maxirich has touched the lives of millions of people throughout the country with its wide range of best-in-class health supplements. It has the rare distinction of having a portfolio of various health supplements which cater to a wide array of wellness needs all under one brand - Maxirich. A perfect match with Ayushmann!”

Through this partnership, the brand aims to inspire consumers to adopt Maxirich along with their daily diet that will provide them with the required energy enabling them to fulfill their responsibilities in different facets of their daily lives.

Ayushmann says: “In today’s hectic lifestyle it is important to have the energy to live life uninterrupted. Being a strong advocate of healthy living, I am delighted to partner with Maxirich & the Cipla Health family in championing the importance of multivitamins and health supplements in our daily lives. So, let us begin the journey to a life full of max energy and max immunity.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)