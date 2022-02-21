Ather Energy unveils digital campaign to mark partnership with Kerala Blaster FC

The campaign uses a background voice-over in the style of famed Malayalam commentator Shaiju Damodaran

Ather Energy has rolled out a new digital campaign 'Kali Ini Electric' to celebrate its partnership with Kerala Blaster FC for the 7th season of the Indian Super League (ISL).

Through this campaign, Ather Energy aims to build recognition for their electric scooters in Kerala and establish a seamless connection between their flagship product - the Ather 450X - and the people of Kerala.

Kerala Blasters FC has one of the largest and most engaged fan groups globally, and the fans have been known to go to great lengths to support their favourite team.

The campaign played on the inherent love and passion the people of Kerala have for football and for their favourite sports teams. It has used a background voice-over in the style of famed Malayalam commentator Shaiju Damodaran.

The campaign was conceptualised and executed by Stark Communications.

