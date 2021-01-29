ASCI to mobilise task force to monitor OTT ads: Report

The move comes at a time when streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon are mulling ad revenue options

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) is reportedly setting up a task force to regulate OTT ads. The move comes at a time when streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon are mulling ad revenue options and going beyond SVOD models.

ASCI chairman Subhash Kamat told a news portal that the council is working closely with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to form guidelines for OTT ads.

