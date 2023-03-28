Araldite flexes heavy-duty strength in first TVC

Pidilte has announced the launch of its first TV commercial for its recently acquired brand Araldite – world renowned for high-performance adhesives. The TVC is now on air on various popular TV channels and digital platforms.

The TVC, which was conceptualized by Ogilvy, showcases Araldite's heavy-duty performance properties and bonding strength in a unique and humorous manner.

According to Bharat Puri, MD, Pidilite, "Araldite is known all over the world for its high performance adhesives that are used in the marble and stone fixing industry and many other applications. After the acquisition, we spent the last two years integrating the Araldite Business into the Pidilite way of working and have built our distribution and user engagement network to address this massive opportunity. Now that we have done the spadework, we think it is just the right time to showcase Araldite to consumers with its first ever TVC. Araldite is already the number 1 trusted brand in its category with stone and marble contractors. We now want it to be a brand that is instantly recognized, and eventually loved by consumers”

Punit Mehra, President - Araldite, Pidilite said “Araldite is the most preferred adhesive in the large stone fixing market in India. Araldite has some of the most powerful adhesives that are known to join multiple substrates, and can be used for multiple household uses as well. The awareness that this TVC will drive and the work that we will also do with our contractors will help strengthen the equity of the brand further. “

Piyush Pandey, Executive Chairman and Creative Director, Ogilvy South Asia, said “For over 40 years, I have been in the business of creativity and enjoyed every moment. However, nothing has given me more pleasure than work that unites and delights people. Pidilite is a classic example of such work day in and day out. When regional star Pidilite acquired Araldite it was a great sense of pride. Araldite & Pidilite seems to have come from the same family.”

The commercial showcases a 50-ton horse that has been stuck with a solitary hoof to the staircase of a palace for decades and how nobody has managed to pull it down because as the Karigar in the film gleefully announces, “I had stuck this horse with Araldite.”

Araldite's new TVC is part of its broader marketing strategy, which includes digital campaigns, social media promotions, and other advertising initiatives. The company aims to reach a wider audience and showcase the benefits of its high-performance adhesives.

Read more news about (ad news, latest advertising news India, internet advertising, ad agencies updates, media advertising India)