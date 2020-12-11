Akshay Kumar is the new face of Dabur Chyawanprash

McCann creates new campaign with the actor asking the nation to come together and pledge to build inner strength & fighting spirit in these uncertain times

Dabur India Ltd today announced Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is known for his fitness, as the new face of its flagship health supplements brand Dabur Chyawanprash. A new campaign featuring Akshay Kumar, which is also an embodiment of what it means to Live Healthy, has been designed asking the nation to come together and pledge to build “inner strength & fighting spirit” in these uncertain times.

“The times we are living in today have underlined the need for and importance of immunity more than ever before. Strong Immunity is the need of the hour with the threat of illnesses looming around us. Dabur Chyawanprash, with the power of more than 40 herbs like Ashwagandha, Giloy and Amla, has always stood for boosting immunity to fight illnesses. Dabur Chyawanprash has always celebrated and championed the cause of building the health of the nation. Akshay Kumar is emblematic of health, fitness and inner strength, the properties of Dabur Chyawanprash. We are happy to welcome him to the Dabur family,” Dabur India Ltd Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

The new Dabur Chyawanprash campaign serves as a rallying cry, inviting Indians to keep their immunity strong for themselves & for the nation.

“With this communication, Dabur Chyawanprash, along with the charismatic Akshay Kumar, are also establishing our strong sense of pride about ‘Made in India, by Indians, for Indians’, and caring for every Indian household’s Immunity and Well-Being,” Mr. Malhotra said.

Conceptualized by McCann Worldgroup India, the film attaches a deeper purpose to why each one of us needs to keep our immunity high. It takes the idea of immunity from safety for an individual to the strength for an entire nation. And it does that by inviting Indians to take a pledge for becoming strong from within so that we can support each other in this journey and emerge stronger.

“Har ghar me, har kisi ko, leni he ek shapat khud ko strong banane ki, kyuki hum strong rahenge tabhi toh har mushkil se ladenge. Bharat kare vishwas, har din Dabur Chyawanprash.”

Leading this pledge is Akshay Kumar. Akshay symbolizes health, fitness & inner strength to the fullest. And as a true patriot Akshay helps galvanize the masses in joining this movement.

Prasoon Joshi, Chairman, McCann Worldgroup, Asia Pacific CEO & CCO McCann Worldgroup, India, said: “Akshay is a fitness icon in our country and so is the brand Dabur Chyawanprash. I have always believed that there should be an inherent resonance between the brand and its endorser, which is absolutely so in this case. I have been part of Dabur’s communication for more than two decades and seen the journey to the top. This will be another great chapter in the brand’s journey and would strengthen the relationship with the consumers.”

Akshay Kumar said: “I am immensely proud and happy to be a part of the Dabur family. Dabur has relentlessly nurtured the country’s health and fitness through the science of authentic Ayurveda. I really believe that together, Dabur and I, will take Dabur Chyawanprash to every household, every person-so that collectively our nation’s immunity becomes stronger and we can conquer every challenge”.

The film’s essence is in activating & tapping into the power of immunity & collective action. It portrays Indians from different walks of life who are doing their bit to keep the nation going. And at the heart of it is their inner strength driven by the core of benefit of Dabur Chyawanprash – 2X Immunity. We stay strong from within, we can do what’s necessary to keep India going strong. And there is no better way to keep immunity strong than daily use of Dabur Chyawanprash. A brand renowned for enriching immunity and enhancing our strength from within.