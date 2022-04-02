ACKO unveils quirky campaign with The Great Khali

ACKO has launched its latest marketing campaign with a series of ad films that highlight the value propositions that a consumer can expect when buying directly from ACKO's. The campaign, titled #CheckACKO, encourages viewers to check the ACKO app to discover the benefits, such as savings up to Rs 50,000 on new car insurance, claim settlements in 24 hours and the benefits of buying directly from ACKO.

The ad films, created and conceptualised by The DDB Mudra Group, rely on quirky, humorous scenarios to drive home a simple message and a call to try the ACKO app to experience these benefits firsthand. The new campaign also brings back the characters of Murthy and Funcle from last year's campaign and builds on the funny dynamic between them.

All the three films in the series are united by a common theme- funcle pointing out the obvious benefit of using ACKO to Murthy, while stuck in absurd situations, and Murthy comically regretting not opting for ACKO's insurance policy. The first film, which highlights the cost benefits of buying a policy through the ACKO app and website also has WWE Superstar The Great Khali to help Murthy see reason. He calls out Murthy’s misguided efforts to save money, and redirects him to the ACKO app, where he can save up to Rs. 50,000 when buying new car insurance. The first ad film of the series went live on March 31 and will be amplified across television, digital, and social media.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Ashish Mishra, Executive Vice President - Marketing, ACKO General Insurance, said, "Research told us that consumers are unaware that they can actually save a huge amount of money if they pay attention to the cost of the insurance. With ACKO, the savings can be as high as 50k as they are buying straight from the company. That's what the campaign is focused on, delivering the message in ACKO's unique style of humour. The character Murthy has become very popular with the audiences and we just had to keep his adventures going. IPL is a great media property to launch new campaigns as it attracts large audiences. This year, we are the leading sponsors of six IPL teams and we are hoping that this campaign will play a crucial role in helping the brand connect with the base of IPL fans.”

Commenting on the campaign launch, Pallavi Chakravarti, Creative Head, DDB Mudra West, said, “Getting one’s car ACKO insured is a no-brainer – what with same-day claim settlements, savings of up to fifty thousand and much more. But sometimes one misses the boat and goes on to regret it. With this new 360 campaign, the misadventures of the long-suffering Murthi continue, as Funcle keeps extolling the many virtues of Acko at the strangest of moments.”

