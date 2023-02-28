Top 20 communications professional to watch out for in 2023
e4m presents the third list of eminent personalities who have made a mark in the PR and Communications industry
The professionals from diverse verticals have been contributing to change the industry dynamics through their hard work, knowledge, innovation and expertise. The PR and corporate communications industry is an ever-evolving one. It navigates not only changing trends in communication and technology but also strives to roll out strategies that cater to a wide spectrum of audience.
It is, therefore, only just to recognise and acknowledge how PR and corporate communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis, led by examples and are role models in their respective areas of expertise. Exchange4media is proudly presenting its third list of 20 such professionals who have worked relentlessly during the course of time to make a mark in the industry.
The names are not as per any ranking and are purely the editorial discretion of the exchange4media group.
Nijay N Nair, CEO, Adfactors PR
Nijay N Nair is part of the senior management team at Adfactors PR, working in the capacity of chief executive officer. He has two decades of experience in diverse general management functions spanning strategy, business development, project management and planning, international relations, marketing and corporate communication, infrastructure development, procurement and commercial management. Before joining the Adfactors Group in 2013, Nair’s general management expertise was leveraged across diverse high-growth sectors, including auto, information technology, and logistics and infrastructure. In his illustrious career, he has had the global experience of initiating and managing operations in seven countries (the US, Mexico, Bulgaria, Canada, Singapore, Philippines and Sri Lanka) other than India.
Parveez Modak, managing director – strategy group, MSL Group
Parveez Modak is a PR and communications professional with three decades of experience in the industry. He also specialises in integrated communications, advertising, digital, experiential marketing and marketing communications. He has contributed to various organisations namely Bates 141, Advertising International Company Muscat, Ambience Publicis Advertising, BPL Mobile and FCB Ulka.
Vandana Sandhir, India lead – Six Degrees BCW and chief client strategy officer, BCW India
Vandana Sandhir has over 25 years of experience in the communications industry. As the India lead for Six Degrees BCW, she is responsible for the overall growth of the firm. She is also the chief client strategy officer at BCW India where where she works closely with clients to provide strategic counsel that adds value to their business. Sandhir is also on the board of BCW India Group. She began her career with Enterprise Public Relations and then moved to Genesis BCW.
Beedisha Chakrabarti, vice president & managing consultant, Archetype
Beedisha Chakrabarti is a consummate communications professional with both in-house and consultancy experience. She is VP and managing consultant for Archetype and is currently in a leadership role managing a region and a wide variety of clients across Technology, Auto, Travel and B2B and B2C businesses. Earlier, she was employed with Rediff PR and EmaarMGF Land Limited.
Bishnupriya Narayan, head – corporate communications and CSR, Akasa Air
Bishnupriya Narayan is a communications strategist with 20+ years of multi-market, integrated communications experience – internationally and in India. She has worked in-house as a corporate communications specialist at the Singapore Tourism Board, DBS Bank and Dream Sports as well as in her current role at Akasa Air, leading the company’s Corporate Communication and CSR efforts. She has also worked with Dream Sports, MSL Group, Perfect Relations, Burson-Marsteller, Rice Communications, Singapore Tourism Board, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Genesis BCW.
Neha Mehrotra, EVP, client centricity and national head, Avian WE
Neha Mehrotra has more than 18 years of experience in the PR industry. She spearheads the agency’s large businesses, campaign planning and new business initiatives. Mehrotra began her career with Avian WE as the regional head – north and then moved on to working as executive vice president. During her time at Avian WE, she created several programs for the agency, one being ‘Clients for Life’, which is instrumental in maintaining client satisfaction and managing feedback.
Karuna Gulyani, director – communications, Netflix
Karuna Gulyani is a creative communications professional with extensive experience of working across diverse brands, industries and regions. She has led many roles that have enhanced and protected the reputation of brands and added value to the business. At Netflix, she leads communications for the titles and brand. Being part of the company’s journey to create best in class content and entertain millions around the world is both exciting and challenging. Gulyani has worked with renowned global companies such as Uber, Discovery, Turner and Text100.
Rahul Mehta, CEO, Media Mantra
Rahul Mehta is a seasoned communications professional with expertise in public relations, corporate reputation management, brand reputation management, crisis and issues Management, senior leadership training and public affairs. Prior to joining Media Mantra, Mehta has worked with some of the most notable names in the PR industry, including Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Kaizzen.
Ritika Jauhari, senior partner, SPAG – A FINN Partners Company
Ritika Jauhari is an award-winning public relations and communications professional with proven success with nearly 20 years of experience in media advocacy and communications, public relations across diverse industries and government. Her greatest strengths include a robust network of media and influencers, understanding of sector specific nuances and the ability to conceptualise and plan innovative, data-driven campaigns that deliver business impact. She has also worked with agencies such as Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, PR Pundit, Integral PR Services Pvt. Ltd. and The PRactice.
Nidhi Madan Verma, senior vice president – PR and corporate communications, Acko
Nidhi Madan Verma is a communications strategist with over 20 years of experience and a strong track record in devising communication strategies for some of the leading brands: McDonald’s, eBay, Philips (Healthcare and Personal Health), Monster.com, Revlon, Dyson, Canon, Intel, Microsoft, RSA, Qualcomm and more. She strongly advocates integrated purpose-driven communications backed by a strong content strategy. She has been associated with agencies such as Weber Shandwick, Avian WE, Monster.com, Modi Revlon, LINOpinion, Lintas PR Division, Ford Motor Company, 20:20 MEDIA, Text100, PwC and Apollo Hospital Group.
Nikhil Pavithran, group president, Kaizzen
Nikhil Pavithran is an experienced director with a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. He is a strong professional skilled in integrated marketing, crisis communications, advertising, event management, and media relations. With over 18 years of experience and working with various agencies across sectors, Nikhil brings with him a wide range of experience in brand communications and integrated marketing.
Jatin Aggarwal, DVP and head – public affairs, communications and CSR, Groupe Renault
Jatin Aggarwal is a communications professional with two decades of experience in the industry. In the senior leadership role along with his team, he is responsible for conceptualising and executing the company’s communications strategy and programs aligned to the organisation’s business goals with a proper mix of internal and external communications, employee communications, change management communication, PR/media relations, branding, event management and promotion, analyst communications, corporate social responsibility, reputation management and a regular flow of key messages leveraging a host of interactive, physical and digital channels. In the past, Aggarwal has worked with leading firms like Essar, Mahindra and Mahindra and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications.
Piyal Banerjee, head – external communications, IPM India (Philip Morris International)
Piyal Banerjee is a PR and communications professional with over two decades of experience across top Asian markets including India China, Malaysia and Singapore. She currently leads external communications for IPM India (Philip Morris International). Banerjee has also led the consumer technology vertical for Genesis BCW, managing a varied portfolio of some of the biggest technology brands in the country.
Radhika Mehta, national director – operations and growth, Ruder Finn India
Radhika Mehta is a communications professional with a focus on integrated brand solutions. Her areas of expertise include- storytelling, business growth, operations, team growth and mentoring, and integrated campaigns. Mehta has been in the industry for over 19 years and has also worked with agencies such as Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Ext. 202, Twohands Events, Weber Shandwick and Grey Worldwide.
Aanchal Kohli, head – corporate communications, SoCheers
Aanchal Kohli is a public relations professional with over 15 years in the industry. In her current role at SoCheers, she plays a key role in strengthening the agency's internal and external communications along with award participations, therefore expanding its media outreach at global platforms. Kohli began her career as a journalist and throughout her career, worked for media houses and agencies such as The Statesman, IBN7 Channel, Fourth Estate Newspaper, Adgully, Best Media Info Pvt Ltd., Famous Innovations, Enormous Brands, WATConsult and Adfactors PR.
Eshant Arora, senior vice president, Value 360 Communications
Eshant Arora is a PR professional with over a decade of experience. He brings over 12 years of hands-on industry experience in end-to-end client management, team and capacity building, crisis communication, innovative media management, brand building and communications. In an enriching career thus far, Arora has been the brain behind successful PR campaigns for now-established brands such as ASUS, MG Motor, Fujitsu, Dassault Systems, Trend Micro, Cybage, F-Secure, Qlik, Venture Catalysts and WazirX amongst others and is responsible for multiple teams within the organisation across centres.
Kapil Sabharwal, founder, BRAVOforPR
Kapil Sabharwal has over have over two decades of diversified experience in PR and corporate communications, spanning such sectors as Aviation, Mobility, Power, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Health and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG). He founded BRAVOforPR in 2022 and specialises in developing messaging with strategic intent, creating knowledge repositories and undertaking stakeholder-communications. His previous companies of employment include Weber Shandwick Worldwide, Genesis Burson-Marsteller and GMR Group.
Amit Arora, head of corporate communications & PR, REA India
Amit Arora is a seasoned marketing and PR professional with nearly two decades of experience in crafting marketing and PR strategies for leading corporates across India and South Asia. He is extremely well-networked with the media and have been responsible for the consistent growth of the companies he has worked with. In the past, he has been employed with Fortuna Public Relations Pvt. Ltd. and Adfactors PR.
Kunal Addvant, vice president – reputation management, Consocia Advisory
Kunal Addvant is a senior communications consultant and project management expert, entrepreneur at large, presently engaged in multiple areas of business including, communications, public relations, marketing, events and business development. With more than 20 years of experience in the field of communications and public relations, he has extensively worked across a diverse set of industries ranging from Hospitality to Liquor, Telecom, Aviation, Defence, Real Estate, Healthcare, FMCG, Banking, Pharma etc. and serviced a varied set of multinational companies. Some of the reputed organisations he has contributed to are Imprimis Life PR, Integral PR, Image Public Relations and Clea Public Relations.
Rohan Kanchan, managing director, Weber Shandwick
An experienced communications specialist, Rohan Kanchan is a business leader and executive leadership coach. He is the current MD of Weber Shandwick. In the past, he has worked with HDFC and Perfect Relations.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Having leaders who raise you up has driven me further on my journey’
Kainaz Daver, National PR Manager, DeBeers Forevermark, was bestowed the ‘Communicator of the Year Corp Comm’ award at e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 20, 2023 12:07 PM | 5 min read
To recognise women leaders’ relentless pursuit of excellence in public relations and corporate communication, exchange4media PR & Corp Comm launched the Women Achievers Awards in 2020. The third edition of the awards in 2022 felicitated women leaders who have been shaping the industry through their incredible work.
The awards recognised women who not only achieved major milestones in their careers but also brought a dynamic change in the PR and corporate communications industry.
In this series, we feature some of the women leaders who were felicitated at the event. Today, we feature Kainaz Daver, National PR Manager, DeBeers Forevermark. A self-driven communications professional with over 17 years of experience in Public Relations and Marketing, she has worked with noteworthy lifestyle brands and built relationships with key media professionals.
Excerpts from the interview:
Congratulations on your win at the e4m PR & Corp Comm Women Achievers Awards 2022. How do you feel?
Elated! The past few years have been an uphill climb but I persisted. And winning this award feels like a validation of the hard work which led me on the path to success.
What inspires you on your journey and endeavours?
Growing up, I had a poster pasted on my wall with a picture of Dennis the Menace watering a plant that then turns into tree. It read… ‘A little progress everyday adds up to BIG results.’ Reading those words everyday as a child, made it a part of me as an adult and today the little sapling of work has resulted in this beautiful award, I am privileged to have received.
Moreover, I feel extremely fortunate to work with a global organisation whose leaders constantly motivate me to think creatively, providing me with the freedom to implement my ideas and trust me with my decisions. I owe a lot to my marketing director, Toranj Mehta, who has always supported me and driven my thoughts in the right direction. Our managing director, Sachin Jain who has always pushed me to do better than my best and our vice president, Amit Pratihari whose words ring in my ears every time I promptly complete a task, “this quality will take you far”. Having leaders who raise you up has driven me further on my journey.
A tree always has strong roots to help it grow. My family have been my roots and a huge inspiration for me to strive for more. Being a mom of two young sons, I want them to believe in themselves no matter what the world throws at them. This can only happen if I believed it myself. And with this conviction, I have tread on my path, aiming to give my best to both my work and my family. My parents, husband and sister have always supported and motivated me through all the tough times while celebrating even the small successes.
When you have a support like I have and belief in yourself, I feel that inspiration to be and do better follows.
In what ways have you witnessed the PR and corporate communications industry change and evolve over the years? What global practices would you see implemented in India?
When I began my career 16 years ago, PR was understood and practiced in a very different context than what it is today. Over the years, a gradual shift from print to digital was taking place. It felt like a jockey on a horse casually trotting along but seeing the finish line approaching, it galloped in speed to keep up with the changing world and that’s what the 2.5 years of the pandemic did to our industry.
Digital media overtook traditional print, most print went digital, influencers replaced page 3 socialites, media no longer wanted in person meetings and everyone preferred online interviews, calls and interactions.
Youtubers, Tiktokers, bloggers, podcasters, influencers of all genres, the world was our oyster of new avenues. PR agencies started offering 360-degree marketing plans, media houses moved more towards collaborations and veteran journalists became entrepreneurs starting their publishing journey.
This transition that took place in India post pandemic was the evolution that happened in the West a few years ago. As I see it, digital and social media will continue to grow as Web 3.0 enters opening the world of the Metaverse, NFTs and much more.
Creativity has taken forefront more than anything else and sharing a brands’ messaging through new avenues will be an interesting challenge as PR professionals.
Tell us about your most valuable learning from the industry. Where do you foresee the PR and comms industry in the coming days?
Though everything seems to have changed. What will remain constant is that PR will continue to be about building meaningful relationships and narrating compelling stories. This will always hold true no matter the medium or tools used. Connecting with people, building their stories, and communicating it to the right audience will always be the central focus of our industry and we as professionals need to believe in ourselves and the power of the profession to continue on our path ahead.
What would be your message to the future generation of professionals?
“Choose a Job You Love, and You Will Never Have to Work a Day in Your Life.” - True story
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Manjiree Gohad elevated as Director – Marketing Communications at UBS
She has been associated with the organisation for five years
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 6:41 PM | 1 min read
Manjiree Gohad has been elevated as Director – Marketing Communications. She has been associated with the organisation for five years.
As a Communications Professional, Gohad’s journey has been primarily with corporates while partnering with multiple vendors that enable sound and strategic communications. She has been a part of every communication vertical including external, internal, branding and CSR communications while leading communications efforts in organisations.
Gohad has also contributed to organisations namely Jardine Lloyd Thompson, Tata Power, Starcom MediaVest Group, Comma Communications.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Edelman APAC goes for new leadership
Rakesh Thukral is named COO and Adrian Warr moves into a regional role, as Warren Fernandez reshapes leadership team
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:58 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Thukral has been appointed as chief operating officer for Asia-Pacific, following Warren Fernandez's restructuring of his leadership team after his arrival at Edelman as regional CEO.
Thukral's new role is part of a broader restructuring of Edelman's leadership team in Asia-Pacific. He will continue to hold the position of managing director for India, while reporting to Fernandez for a remit COO that includes overseeing day-to-day operations across the region.
In addition, Adrian Warr has stepped down from his role as CEO for Southeast Asia, as these markets now report directly to Fernandez. Warr is regional vice-chairman for practises and sectors, overseeing the company's brand, corporate, impact and ESG teams, as well as leading the health and technology sectors. His new role comes after John Kerr, vice-chairman of technology at Edelman, recently left the company after 17 years with Edelman and Zeno in Asia.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
FINN Partners and Hyderus join hands to create global health communications and policy
The move enables FINN to address pressing health priorities in developed and developing nations
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 17, 2023 1:55 PM | 5 min read
Global independent marketing and communications agency FINN Partners has announced that Hyderus, a leading international, health-focused communications and policy firm, joins FINN.
With a network in Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, Hyderus provides expert guidance on a range of vital health policy issues to leading biopharma companies and non-governmental organizations. Co-founders Mark Chataway and Christopher Nial join FINN and take leadership positions in the Agency's Global Health Practice and will co-lead its EMEA Public Health Group. Both will report to Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose.
In their new roles, Chataway and Nial will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice lead, and Washington, DC-based Richard Hatzfeld, senior partner and Global Public Health lead. Both Chataway and Nial become EMEA Public Health leads in the Global Health Practice, as well as members of the agency's Global Health Practice leadership team, which Lazar facilitates.
Well-known for its global work in public health, health policy strategy, drug development and marketing communications, risk perception and crisis management, Hyderus will now be branded "Hyderus, a FINN Partners Company.” The agency becomes part of the FINN EMEA region, overseen by Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, who also leads FINN efforts throughout Europe. There are no staff redundancies or client conflicts.
“FINN has been at the forefront of championing health innovation in advanced and emerging economies,” notes Chataway, who becomes a FINN managing partner. “During the past year, Hyderus has worked closely with FINN colleagues in EMEA and Asia on important vaccine access and public health initiatives. We’ve also worked on changes in European health delivery that can impact the lives of millions of people and the prosperity of countries. This announcement feels like a natural next step that formalizes an already strong connection,” he adds.
“From the launch of FINN Partners, we sought to build an agency that would amaze clients, be a best place to work, and make a difference in the world,” reflects Peter Finn, CEO and founding managing partner, FINN Partners. “The efforts of Mark, Christopher, Fern, Richard, Chantal and Gil working in collaboration reaffirm how agency values and the power of a united community translate into delivering extraordinary client outcomes.”
Hyderus strengthens FINN’s Global Health Practice, adding depth and reach to its growing public health communication footprint and increasing FINN total staff to more than 1,400 employees, with more than 275 professionals worldwide dedicated to the health sector. With more than $50 million in revenues, the FINN Global Health Practice is now ranked among the world’s largest independent health practices.
“Through their cutting-edge services, geographic reach and deep expertise in health policy research and global public health communications, Hyderus elevates our health communications strength throughout Europe,” says Chantal Bowman-Boyles, managing partner, FINN EMEA. “The combination of Hyderus pharma and health policy knowledge and FINN’s existing diagnostics, device and digital health expertise enables us to support a broader range of EU and UK clients in the product and provider services sectors.”
"Before uniting with FINN, we worked closely with Aman Gupta and Shivani Gupta, founders of SPAG, which joined FINN last year, and we saw how the agency embraces ideas that make a difference in the world," adds Nial, a senior partner and co-lead of the EMEA Public Health Group. “Through our work with shared clients, we have seen how FINN embraces collaboration, welcoming our expertise and counsel and truly working in close, equal partnership. Now that we have gotten to know Peter, Gil, Chantal, Fern, Richard and the FINN team, it is clear that our values align and that we can do more together.”
A well-known global communicator in the prevention of communicable diseases and better reproductive health, Chataway has led campaigns with numerous companies and international organizations, such as Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance; the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine; and Partnership for Quality Medical Donations. Nial was among the first communication leaders to recognize that project management rigor was crucial for coordinating multi-country, multi-language campaigns across regional and cultural divides. Chataway and Nial are also founding members of Baird’s CMC, a global network of veteran communications consultants, which has the potential to further expand FINN client access to worldwide communications expertise.
“FINN was a pioneer in addressing the challenges patients and product innovators face in navigating the fragmented health ecosystem,” says Fern Lazar, managing partner and Global Health Practice leader. “The COVID-era pinpointed how obstacles to access to care – including vaccine hesitancy, health technology reimbursement challenges, and inadequate treatment programs for non-communicable diseases – impact developing markets. Hyderus and FINN are best positioned to help global health clients support growth within these diverse markets.”
“As companies and communities continue to navigate constant disruption – driven by the pandemic, health urgencies, socioeconomic and environmental pressures, and new technologies – FINN has been a pioneer in recognizing that the power of collaboration is the essential launching pad for companies and governments to set a positive direction for humanity’s future,” said Gil Bashe, Chair Global Health and Purpose. “Hyderus and their leadership team have extraordinary insight into these geopolitical influences through firsthand connections, qualities that strengthen FINN clients’ ability to adapt to the ever-changing global health environment.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sangeeta Bora joins GreedyGame as Head – PR and Communications
Her last stint was with Wizikey as Editorial Lead
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:18 PM | 1 min read
Sangeeta Bora has joined GreedyGame as Head – PR and Communications.
Her last stint was with Wizikey as Editorial Lead.
Bora is a seasoned media and corporate communications professional, with experience in diverse organisations and verticals. She has worked with Molecular Connections, Ness Digital Engineering, Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd. and The New Indian Express.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Hiral Jani Vasani joins Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corp Comm
Prior to this, she was with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 3:06 PM | 1 min read
Hiral Jani Vasani has joined Pidilite Industries as Lead – Public Relations and Corporate Communications. Her specialisation will be new media, social media, digital media, social media communications, media relations.
Prior to this, she worked with CRISIL Limited as Lead – Media Relations (CRISIL MI&A and Corporate) and Global Internal Communications.
Vasani is a marketing and communications specialist with strong experience across marquee brands. She has also contributed to reputed organisations namely Ageas Federal Life Insurance, Birla Sun Life Insurance, HSBC and Mid-Day.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Santanu Chakraborty joins BSE as Head of Communications
Prior to this, Chakraborty was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 16, 2023 2:59 PM | 1 min read
Santanu Chakraborty has joined BSE as Head of Communications.
Prior to this, he was associated with Unshots as Senior Consultant.
Chakraborty has 20 years of high-quality content and research experience in financial media, focusing on markets, investing and integrated communications.
Throughout his career, he has also contributed to organisations like 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Reorg, Bloomberg, Dow Jones, International Center for Journalists, University of Utah, Deseret Morning News and United News of India.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube