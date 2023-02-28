Top 20 communications professional to watch out for in 2023

e4m presents the third list of eminent personalities who have made a mark in the PR and Communications industry

The professionals from diverse verticals have been contributing to change the industry dynamics through their hard work, knowledge, innovation and expertise. The PR and corporate communications industry is an ever-evolving one. It navigates not only changing trends in communication and technology but also strives to roll out strategies that cater to a wide spectrum of audience.

It is, therefore, only just to recognise and acknowledge how PR and corporate communication professionals have helped fire up brand images in the time of crisis, led by examples and are role models in their respective areas of expertise. Exchange4media is proudly presenting its third list of 20 such professionals who have worked relentlessly during the course of time to make a mark in the industry.

The names are not as per any ranking and are purely the editorial discretion of the exchange4media group.

Nijay N Nair, CEO, Adfactors PR

Nijay N Nair is part of the senior management team at Adfactors PR, working in the capacity of chief executive officer. He has two decades of experience in diverse general management functions spanning strategy, business development, project management and planning, international relations, marketing and corporate communication, infrastructure development, procurement and commercial management. Before joining the Adfactors Group in 2013, Nair’s general management expertise was leveraged across diverse high-growth sectors, including auto, information technology, and logistics and infrastructure. In his illustrious career, he has had the global experience of initiating and managing operations in seven countries (the US, Mexico, Bulgaria, Canada, Singapore, Philippines and Sri Lanka) other than India.

Parveez Modak, managing director – strategy group, MSL Group

Parveez Modak is a PR and communications professional with three decades of experience in the industry. He also specialises in integrated communications, advertising, digital, experiential marketing and marketing communications. He has contributed to various organisations namely Bates 141, Advertising International Company Muscat, Ambience Publicis Advertising, BPL Mobile and FCB Ulka.

Vandana Sandhir, India lead – Six Degrees BCW and chief client strategy officer, BCW India

Vandana Sandhir has over 25 years of experience in the communications industry. As the India lead for Six Degrees BCW, she is responsible for the overall growth of the firm. She is also the chief client strategy officer at BCW India where where she works closely with clients to provide strategic counsel that adds value to their business. Sandhir is also on the board of BCW India Group. She began her career with Enterprise Public Relations and then moved to Genesis BCW.

Beedisha Chakrabarti, vice president & managing consultant, Archetype

Beedisha Chakrabarti is a consummate communications professional with both in-house and consultancy experience. She is VP and managing consultant for Archetype and is currently in a leadership role managing a region and a wide variety of clients across Technology, Auto, Travel and B2B and B2C businesses. Earlier, she was employed with Rediff PR and EmaarMGF Land Limited.

Bishnupriya Narayan, head – corporate communications and CSR, Akasa Air

Bishnupriya Narayan is a communications strategist with 20+ years of multi-market, integrated communications experience – internationally and in India. She has worked in-house as a corporate communications specialist at the Singapore Tourism Board, DBS Bank and Dream Sports as well as in her current role at Akasa Air, leading the company’s Corporate Communication and CSR efforts. She has also worked with Dream Sports, MSL Group, Perfect Relations, Burson-Marsteller, Rice Communications, Singapore Tourism Board, Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Genesis BCW.

Neha Mehrotra, EVP, client centricity and national head, Avian WE

Neha Mehrotra has more than 18 years of experience in the PR industry. She spearheads the agency’s large businesses, campaign planning and new business initiatives. Mehrotra began her career with Avian WE as the regional head – north and then moved on to working as executive vice president. During her time at Avian WE, she created several programs for the agency, one being ‘Clients for Life’, which is instrumental in maintaining client satisfaction and managing feedback.

Karuna Gulyani, director – communications, Netflix

Karuna Gulyani is a creative communications professional with extensive experience of working across diverse brands, industries and regions. She has led many roles that have enhanced and protected the reputation of brands and added value to the business. At Netflix, she leads communications for the titles and brand. Being part of the company’s journey to create best in class content and entertain millions around the world is both exciting and challenging. Gulyani has worked with renowned global companies such as Uber, Discovery, Turner and Text100.

Rahul Mehta, CEO, Media Mantra

Rahul Mehta is a seasoned communications professional with expertise in public relations, corporate reputation management, brand reputation management, crisis and issues Management, senior leadership training and public affairs. Prior to joining Media Mantra, Mehta has worked with some of the most notable names in the PR industry, including Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Kaizzen.

Ritika Jauhari, senior partner, SPAG – A FINN Partners Company

Ritika Jauhari is an award-winning public relations and communications professional with proven success with nearly 20 years of experience in media advocacy and communications, public relations across diverse industries and government. Her greatest strengths include a robust network of media and influencers, understanding of sector specific nuances and the ability to conceptualise and plan innovative, data-driven campaigns that deliver business impact. She has also worked with agencies such as Hill+Knowlton Strategies India, PR Pundit, Integral PR Services Pvt. Ltd. and The PRactice.

Nidhi Madan Verma, senior vice president – PR and corporate communications, Acko

Nidhi Madan Verma is a communications strategist with over 20 years of experience and a strong track record in devising communication strategies for some of the leading brands: McDonald’s, eBay, Philips (Healthcare and Personal Health), Monster.com, Revlon, Dyson, Canon, Intel, Microsoft, RSA, Qualcomm and more. She strongly advocates integrated purpose-driven communications backed by a strong content strategy. She has been associated with agencies such as Weber Shandwick, Avian WE, Monster.com, Modi Revlon, LINOpinion, Lintas PR Division, Ford Motor Company, 20:20 MEDIA, Text100, PwC and Apollo Hospital Group.

Nikhil Pavithran, group president, Kaizzen

Nikhil Pavithran is an experienced director with a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. He is a strong professional skilled in integrated marketing, crisis communications, advertising, event management, and media relations. With over 18 years of experience and working with various agencies across sectors, Nikhil brings with him a wide range of experience in brand communications and integrated marketing.

Jatin Aggarwal, DVP and head – public affairs, communications and CSR, Groupe Renault

Jatin Aggarwal is a communications professional with two decades of experience in the industry. In the senior leadership role along with his team, he is responsible for conceptualising and executing the company’s communications strategy and programs aligned to the organisation’s business goals with a proper mix of internal and external communications, employee communications, change management communication, PR/media relations, branding, event management and promotion, analyst communications, corporate social responsibility, reputation management and a regular flow of key messages leveraging a host of interactive, physical and digital channels. In the past, Aggarwal has worked with leading firms like Essar, Mahindra and Mahindra and Vaishnavi Corporate Communications.

Piyal Banerjee, head – external communications, IPM India (Philip Morris International)

Piyal Banerjee is a PR and communications professional with over two decades of experience across top Asian markets including India China, Malaysia and Singapore. She currently leads external communications for IPM India (Philip Morris International). Banerjee has also led the consumer technology vertical for Genesis BCW, managing a varied portfolio of some of the biggest technology brands in the country.

Radhika Mehta, national director – operations and growth, Ruder Finn India

Radhika Mehta is a communications professional with a focus on integrated brand solutions. Her areas of expertise include- storytelling, business growth, operations, team growth and mentoring, and integrated campaigns. Mehta has been in the industry for over 19 years and has also worked with agencies such as Genesis Burson-Marsteller, Ext. 202, Twohands Events, Weber Shandwick and Grey Worldwide.

Aanchal Kohli, head – corporate communications, SoCheers

Aanchal Kohli is a public relations professional with over 15 years in the industry. In her current role at SoCheers, she plays a key role in strengthening the agency's internal and external communications along with award participations, therefore expanding its media outreach at global platforms. Kohli began her career as a journalist and throughout her career, worked for media houses and agencies such as The Statesman, IBN7 Channel, Fourth Estate Newspaper, Adgully, Best Media Info Pvt Ltd., Famous Innovations, Enormous Brands, WATConsult and Adfactors PR.

Eshant Arora, senior vice president, Value 360 Communications

Eshant Arora is a PR professional with over a decade of experience. He brings over 12 years of hands-on industry experience in end-to-end client management, team and capacity building, crisis communication, innovative media management, brand building and communications. In an enriching career thus far, Arora has been the brain behind successful PR campaigns for now-established brands such as ASUS, MG Motor, Fujitsu, Dassault Systems, Trend Micro, Cybage, F-Secure, Qlik, Venture Catalysts and WazirX amongst others and is responsible for multiple teams within the organisation across centres.

Kapil Sabharwal, founder, BRAVOforPR

Kapil Sabharwal has over have over two decades of diversified experience in PR and corporate communications, spanning such sectors as Aviation, Mobility, Power, Infrastructure, Real Estate, Health and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG). He founded BRAVOforPR in 2022 and specialises in developing messaging with strategic intent, creating knowledge repositories and undertaking stakeholder-communications. His previous companies of employment include Weber Shandwick Worldwide, Genesis Burson-Marsteller and GMR Group.

Amit Arora, head of corporate communications & PR, REA India

Amit Arora is a seasoned marketing and PR professional with nearly two decades of experience in crafting marketing and PR strategies for leading corporates across India and South Asia. He is extremely well-networked with the media and have been responsible for the consistent growth of the companies he has worked with. In the past, he has been employed with Fortuna Public Relations Pvt. Ltd. and Adfactors PR.

Kunal Addvant, vice president – reputation management, Consocia Advisory

Kunal Addvant is a senior communications consultant and project management expert, entrepreneur at large, presently engaged in multiple areas of business including, communications, public relations, marketing, events and business development. With more than 20 years of experience in the field of communications and public relations, he has extensively worked across a diverse set of industries ranging from Hospitality to Liquor, Telecom, Aviation, Defence, Real Estate, Healthcare, FMCG, Banking, Pharma etc. and serviced a varied set of multinational companies. Some of the reputed organisations he has contributed to are Imprimis Life PR, Integral PR, Image Public Relations and Clea Public Relations.

Rohan Kanchan, managing director, Weber Shandwick

An experienced communications specialist, Rohan Kanchan is a business leader and executive leadership coach. He is the current MD of Weber Shandwick. In the past, he has worked with HDFC and Perfect Relations.

