Sameer Bajaj joins MakeMyTrip as Head of Corporate Communications & Corporate Affairs

Bajaj’s previous stint was with WhiteHat Jr

Updated: Jan 10, 2022 1:44 PM
Sameer Bajaj

Sameer Bajaj has joined MakeMyTrip as Head of Corporate Communications and Corporate Affairs. His previous stint was with WhiteHat Jr as Chief Communications Officer where he worked for a year.

Bajaj has 20+ years of extensive and diverse work experience across fields including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Crisis management, Internal Communications, Public Affairs, Brand Communications and CSR.

He has also contributed to notable agencies and corporates like Discovery Inc., Amway India Enterprises Private Limited, ESPN Star Sports, IBM Daksh, Rediffusion PR, IPAN, and Jet Airways.

