Rahul Mehta joins Media Mantra as CEO

With nearly 20 years of experience in the field of Public Relations working with some of the most reputed firms in the industry, Rahul Mehta has now joined Media Mantra as CEO.

He says, “It feels great to be a part of Media Mantra. I have been following the success and the growth of the agency for quite some time and I have seen it grow from a boutique agency to a mid-size to a large-sized agency. And every industry event that I have been a part of, Media Mantra is one of the leaders in receiving awards for client campaigns. So, definitely quite excited to work alongside Udit (Pathak) to help Media Mantra go to its next phase of growth.”

Speaking about Mehta's role in the firm, Udit Pathak, Founder and Director of Media Mantra, says, “Rahul's role is to make sure that we grow as an organisation and also establish a lot of new practices.He comes with experience in crisis management, which is very vital and which we want to establish. Then we are also focusing on bigger brands, which Rahul has a good relationship going on with, especially in terms of the people he would know. So with him on board, we would be able to access brands that we are aiming at and also keep growing. The third, and the most important, is the training of the team. You might get bigger brands on board but you also need the people to sustain them. So, that is where Rahul would play an important role in. And I hope that with this association, we are able to inch towards the goals that we are setting up.”

Prior to joining Media Mantra, Mehta has worked with some of the most notable names in the PR industry, including Weber Shandwick, FleishmanHillard and Kaizzen. And there is no doubt that he would bring all those years of varied experiences to the table at Media Mantra.

He points out, “Working with a few of the top global firms, I have had international exposure. I have also had the chance to go and participate in pitches abroad and work closely with a number of international clients and international networks. I have also worked across a lot of practice areas, from defence to automobile to B2B and B2C to healthcare, IT, fashion, hospitality and more. So, I think there is a lot of potential to be able to leverage that experience and network to help get new clients and get Media Mantra on its next phase of growth. It is a leadership role and I shall be working closely with Udit and both look forward to raising the bar in the industry for Media Mantra. Apart from conventional PR, we will also be strongly focussing on the digital with podcasts and specialised content and innovative storytelling.”

