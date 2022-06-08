Pocket FM adds bestsellers from Manjul to streaming library

Pocket FM, a personalized audio streaming service, has announced its partnership with Manjul Publishing House for the exclusive right to some of its best-selling titles and to create audiobooks for its listener community.



Commenting on the partnership, Ashu Behl, SVP-Content, Pocket FM said, “Our multi-year partnership with Manjul Publishing House will be instrumental in building strategic alliances with the publishing ecosystem and promises our listeners community with the widest library of audio content available digitally. We have always focused on enhancing our storytelling capabilities and offering our listeners a delightful audio experience. With over 100,000 hours of content, we are building a strong pipeline of audio audiobooks and are expected to lead the audio landscape with the best streaming experience.”



The collaboration with Manjul Publishing would provide Pocket FM with the exclusive audio rights to a large section of its bestsellers that include titles like:

● The Business of the 21st Century, Retire Young Retire Rich, Rich Dad's Guide to Investing & Cashflow Quadrant by Robert Kiyosaki;

● Be a Network Marketing Millionaire and Be a Social Media Millionaire by Deepak Bajaj;

● Do Epic Shit by Ankur Warikoo;

● Think Like a Monk by Jay Shetty;

● Warren Buffett Management Secrets by Mary Buffett & David Clark;

● Steve Jobs by Walter Isaacson and many more.



"As we witness the skyrocketing trend in the consumption of digital content, we believe our association with Pocket FM is an important step towards validating and strengthening an alternate option for content consumption – the digital audio – in the publishing industry. Both parties reciprocate their common intent of helping build a robust foundation for enabling a thriving ecosystem for digital audio content in the publishing fraternity,” said Vikas Rakheja, MD – Manjul Publishing House.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchanhge4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)