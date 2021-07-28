Pitchfork Partners to drive Kirloskar's 'Limitless' brand outreach transformation

The agency will now execute communication strategies to help the message gain traction across the country and within the conglomerate

Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kirloskar Chillers, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Kirloskar Ferrous Industries and Kirloskar Industries recently undertook a refresh of their respective business visions. The transformation – under the ‘Limitless’ brand refresh – spans eight business areas, laying the foundation for aggressive plans in the B2C domain whilst continuing to power robust growth in the B2B companies.

Pitchfork Partners is engaging with media across platforms to drive home the essence of the refresh campaign. This involves the transformation of the businesses from robust engineering-led firms to solution providers that lead today's industrial landscape to become customer-centric. The outreach also details investing in new business segments and infusion of fresh talent in senior management, which will enable its companies through the use of innovation and technologies to move their business models from products to solutions.

Pitchfork Partners is also overseeing internal communication around this refresh campaign. This involves interactive campaigns around the conglomerate's values & its transformed business vision of being customer-centric.

Having managed the outreach around the launch of ‘Limitless’, Pitchfork is now executing communication strategies to help the message gain traction across the country and within the conglomerate.

Gauri Kirloskar, Director, Kirloskar Oil Engines, said: “Pitchfork Partners’ strengths will play a vital role in driving our communication agenda across our multiple stakeholders. We partnered with Pitchfork for internal and external communications and believe Pitchfork Partners was truly able to deliver the core messages across our various audiences.”

“We have undertaken this journey to become a fully integrated conglomerate. Pitchfork Partners understands our messaging, identity and values and we are very pleased to be partnering with them,” added Atul Kirloskar, Executive Chairman, Kirloskar Oil Engines.

Pitchfork Partners co-founder Jaideep Shergill said: “We are delighted to partner with the Kirloskar companies, which are among India’s most respected businesses. The transformation and repositioning will work wonders for the brand. We are privileged to be part of this change.”

