Perfect Relations wins communications mandate for FloBiz

Public Relations consultancy Perfect Relations which has won the Communications mandate for FloBiz – A Bengaluru based fintech start up and India’s first neo business platform that aims to accelerate the growth of small & medium enterprises through digitization.

Founded by IIT and BITS alumni, FloBiz has been incepted with the aim of digitizing small businesses in India and bringing elements of formalization into their fragmented operating processes. The start-up is driven by a team of hustlers who are driven by a single mission: to fuel the growth of those enterprises that fuel the growth of the economy. Backed by some of the most renowned venture capitalists and angel investors across the globe, FloBiz focuses on solving the biggest challenges faced by Indian MSMEs across India infusing technology to digitize the business & accelerate growth.

The mandate will take effect on 1st February. Perfect Relations will be managing the brand’s strategic PR, media relations, and reputation management across India.

On the appointment of the new PR team Rahul Raj, Founder & CEO, FloBiz | Building for Growth, Building for Bharat, said “Perfect Relations diversified experience across sectors and a deep understanding of the fintech industry makes them an excellent partner to drive our communications. Their approach towards the SMB space aligns with ours in a way that creates entrepreneurial synergies, and we are confident that it will give a remarkable boost to FloBiz's brand, especially on our rapid growth journey."

“FloBiz epitomizes the brand of new-age start-ups that offer simple solutions to challenges faced by small and medium enterprises across the country. Their work strengthens the core of our economy. We are delighted to partner with this transformational brand that is dynamic and rapidly growing. I am confident that as their partners we will help FloBiz achieve their growth ambitions” said Dilip Cherian, the Co-Founder and Consulting Partner at Perfect Relations

Perfect Relations will service the account out of its -- wholly-owned offices across the country, supported by a network of -- support offices covering all state capitals and principal markets. The firm plans to deploy around -- people in various dedicated in the sectors and market-specialist teams to lead the account in Bengaluru Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kochi.

