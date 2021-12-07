Pavan Kaushik joins M3M India as VP & Head of Corporate Communication and PR

Pavan Kaushik, a veteran in Corporate Communication and PR, has joined M3M India Group as Vice President and Head of Corporate Communication. Before this, he was Vice President and Head of Corporate Communication at Hindustan Zinc for 12 years. Prior to this, he has also worked with Vedanta Group for a brief period.

Kaushik carries with him more than 30 years of professional experience in leadership roles in the field of Corporate Communication and PR. He has worked for 10 years in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, eight years in the National Institute of Fashion Technology and about 1.8 years in DS Group.

Recognized by Thinkers360 Global for his excellence in Communications, Public Relations and Strategy skills, Kaushik has also been awarded with the CSR Person of the year in 2018 – by India CSR Leadership Network. His accolades also include recognition by the Times of India, India Today, Zee News and Public Relations Society of India for his excellence in his area of expertise. Some of the prominent campaigns that Kaushik has handled are New Economic Policy, Rural Development, AIDS Awareness, Pulse Polio, Child Welfare, Women Empowerment, Safety, New Market Development for Zinc and Silver, Galvanization in Auto Sector – Railways – Rebars, to name a few. He has authored a book – Me Within Myself which is on motivation and counselling.

Kaushik has a Post Graduate Diploma in Advertising and PR and is Master’s Degree in Economics. He is a Graduate in English Literature and Hindi Literature. He has also completed a program in Manpower Research Methodology from Indian Institute of Applied Manpower Research, New Delhi.

