Pallavi Walia takes charge as Communications Head of Twitter India

Earlier, Walia was the Lead - Policy Communications at the company

Pallavi Walia has taken over the role of Communications Head at Twitter India. She will be reporting to Lauren Myers Cavanagh, Head of Communications, APAC, Twitter.

Earlier, Walia was leading the Policy Communications at Twitter India.

In a conversation with exchange4media, Walia said, “I feel chuffed, humbled, and grateful to lead the Comms charge and shape how we tell Twitter’s story in India. Look forward to creating magic with the incredible @TwitterComms team in the country. Onwards and upwards, our goal is to adopt integrated & purpose-led storytelling, inspired by the millions of conversations across public, communities, partners, and brands that constantly unfold on Twitter in multiple Indian languages. Stay tuned to know what’s happening @Twitter.”

Walia has been in the business of Public Relations in India for close to 14 years and has served some leading global brands across industries including travel, lifestyle, aviation, FMCG, telecom, E-commerce, corporate, sports, healthcare and pharma, and start-ups.

She has also been felicitated with e4m's Top 100 Influential Game Changers Award in 2021.

Walia has contributed to prominent PR agencies like Weber Shandwick, CMRG Group, Perfect Relations, Edelman, and soulmedia.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)