Nourish You appoints Divya Gursahani as Chief Marketing & Communications Officer
Prior to this, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram
Nourish You has announced the appointment of Divya Gursahani as the company’s first Chief Marketing and Communications Officer.
Prior to Nourish You, Divya served at the content studio, By the Gram, and media houses including ELLE, and DNA. She was instrumental in developing campaigns for Netflix, Amazon, Apollo, Bumble, Tata CLiQ, and Nykaa in various capacities.
As Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Divya will spearhead the development and implementation of integrated marketing strategies, encompassing all of Nourish You's product categories and consumer communication channels. Nourish You will focus on building a unique consumer experience, strengthen creative communication and design, and drive strategic market expansion under her guidance,
Speaking on the appointment and bolstering the leadership team at Nourish You, Krishna Reddy Co-Founder, said, "We welcome Divya as the Chief Marketing and Communications Officer to our growing team at Nourish You. Nourish You has played a pivotal role in India’s superfood story and we are sure that with her appointment we will be able to amplify our brand's promise and drive consumer engagement, setting new industry benchmarks. We are certain that with her deep understanding of new age consumer insights and innovative approach to building digital and physical brand experiences, Nourish You will lead India's superfood growth story through interesting and relevant storytelling.”
On joining Nourish You, Divya Gursahani said, “Nourish You has a powerful vision for the future of health and wellness in India. I am honoured to contribute to a brand that embodies such strong values and has established itself as a frontrunner in the superfood industry, with an exceptional growth trajectory. I look forward to working closely with the founding team as we march towards creating a positive impact for consumers, stakeholders including farmers and the industry at large.”
Divya will be based in Mumbai and will report to the founders office. Her appointment is effective immediately.
Digitas India bags digital comms mandate of Duolingo English Test
Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will build awareness along with driving customer acquisition
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 20, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
Digitas India has bagged the digital communications mandate of Duolingo English Test. With this win, the agency has solidified its partnership with Duolingo and will now manage the digital, social, and on-ground activations mandate for the company.
As its partner, Digitas will manage the marketing AOR for Duolingo English Test and will be responsible for building awareness, and preference and driving customer acquisition, through the connected offerings of Creative, Strategy & Media.
Commenting on the partnership, Tara Kapur, Marketing Head India, Duolingo English Test said, "Digitas has already been doing exciting work for our language learning app Duolingo in the market, and their understanding of our business really reflected in the way they presented their approach for the Duolingo English Test. The team has already hit the ground running, and I am looking forward to this being an impactful partnership for us in India. The decision-making period for students looking to study abroad is a critical one, and we believe that Digitas is the best partner to help us create meaningful work for our consumers.”
Sonia Khurana, Chief Operating Officer, of Digitas India added, “This was a very exciting pitch for our team. We are thrilled to land the account! Duolingo English Test is a game-changer in the education sector and has really improved accessibility to high-stakes testing for students. We look forward to creating compelling work that builds both the brand and business in India.”
Delhi-based First Partners joins PROI Worldwide
The full-service agency expands the global network’s reach in India
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
First Partners, headquartered in Delhi, India, has been elected to partner in PROI Worldwide, a leading global consortium of entrepreneurial communications agencies with partners in 65 countries.
“First Partners’ business is built on the pursuit of excellence, and we are committed to using our deep industry knowledge and all aspects of communications to enable business success for our clients,” said Atul Ahluwalia, founding partner of First Partners. “We believe we can greatly benefit from PROI’s knowledge exchange programs and the sharing of global best practices among its partner firms.”
Jeff Lambert, Global Chair of PROI Worldwide and Chair of U.S.-based Lambert Global added, “We’re eager to add First Partners to our global network. The Indian market is dynamic and rapidly growing, and our PROI Partners will benefit from their diverse experience in handling complex corporate and public affairs issues.”
popkorn bags digital creative mandate of Khemani Group
The partnership aims to increase Khemani Group's digital footprint and connect with a wider audience
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:39 PM | 2 min read
Khemani Group has announced the appointment of popkorn, to propel its brand presence in the digital/social realm. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces to revolutionize the way consumers engage and interact with alcoholic beverages.
Khemani Group has always been committed to delivering exceptional quality and innovation in the alcobev industry. With a diverse portfolio of brands that cater to discerning consumers, the company aims to strengthen its digital footprint and connect with a wider audience. Recognizing the immense potential of digital marketing and creativity, Khemani Group has chosen popkorn as its trusted partner to craft captivating brand stories, engage consumers, and create memorable experiences that resonate with today's digital-savvy generation.
“I firmly believe that true success in the market place lies in forging powerful partnerships, embracing innovation, and harnessing the potential of hyperlocal consumerism. By joining forces with popkorn, we are poised to unlock new avenues of growth and navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. Together, we will create extraordinary experiences for our consumers through enhanced brand visibility, engagement and pave the way for unparalleled success in the market." - Amit Khemani, Vice Chairman of the Khemani Group
Vishal Mehra, Chief Executive Officer of popkorn, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "We are privileged to be raising a glass with Khemani Group as their digital creative agency. Our team is excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking company that values innovation and consumer engagement. Together, we will push boundaries, harness the power of storytelling, and create impactful digital experiences that will elevate Khemani Group's brands to new heights."
By combining Khemani Group's legacy of craftsmanship and quality with popkorn's digital expertise and creative prowess, the partnership aims to redefine the way consumers experience and interact with alcoholic beverages. With a focus on digital campaigns, social media engagement, content creation, and immersive experiences, Khemani Group and popkorn are set to create compelling stories.
Motorola Mobility India onboards DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its PR agency
The agency will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 19, 2023 1:13 PM | 2 min read
Motorola Mobility India has appointed DENTSU CREATIVE PR as its PR agency. The agency won the account following a multi-agency pitch and the brand will be serviced from its Delhi office.
As per the mandate, DENTSU CREATIVE PR will develop and execute Motorola's communication strategy, manage media relations, and oversee digital campaigns. The agency will leverage its PR expertise to enhance the brand image, boost market visibility, and forge deep connections with the target audience. Combined with Motorola's history of innovation in the mobile phone sector, this partnership will solidify the brand’s position as a market leader in smartphones. For the record, Motorola is a global leader in smartphone innovation, known for delivering cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional performance.
Commenting on the achievement, Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head, Motorola Asia Pacific said, “We are thrilled to have DENTSU CREATIVE PR join our team; their commitment to innovation, strategic thinking, and expertise in the technical space will significantly improve Motorola's communication. We are eager to work on significant ideas that will take Motorola to new heights.”
Sanjeev Anand, President, DENTSU CREATIVE PR added, “This partnership marks an exciting phase for DENTSU CREATIVE PR, our knowledge, performance, and strategic approach to the constantly changing PR sector perfectly connect with Motorola's vision and objectives. We look forward to a long-term creative and collaborative journey ahead.”
Prateek Chatterjee moves on from NIIT
He was associated with the company for over 16 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 6:08 PM | 1 min read
Prateek Chatterjee has moved on from NIIT as its Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications and Marketing. He was with the company for over 16 years.
Chatterjee took to LinkedIn and said, “Thank you NIIT for 16 awesome years! Many thanks to the team for putting together this lovely video of some very memorable times, which I will cherish for long. My sincere thanks to the leadership, my team, colleagues at NIIT, extended teams of communication partners & multiple agencies, that I have worked with and learnt from. Thank you all for making me not only a better professional but also a better human being. It's time now for a new adventure. Looking forward to the next..”
His next move is unknown.
Chatterjee is a senior communications leader with over 25 years of experience in building brand & corporate reputation across diverse industries including – Education, IT, Real Estate and Hospitality.
He has also contributed to Ansal API, Perfect Relations and India Habitat Centre.
Tushar Makkar moves on from GMR Group
He was with the company for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 16, 2023 10:45 AM | 1 min read
Tushar Makkar has moved on from GMR Group as its Chief Communications Officer. He was with the organisation for four years.
His next move is unknown but he will be joining another firm in July.
Makkar has been part of the communication, PR and marketing industry in India for 27 years, playing the role of an advisor, business leader, communications trainer and thought leader. He has also worked across diverse facets of communication over these years, covering PR, analyst relations, social media, crisis management, public affairs, issues management, sustainability, brand and product communication, internal, and executive communication.
Makkar has led communications for Arvind Group of Companies, SAP India, Microsoft India, IBM India and South Asia, CSC India, Grow Talent Company Limited, eFunds and contributed to agencies such as Good Relations India Limited and Ogilvy PR.
Ravi Sharma moves on from Hyundai Motor India
He was with the company for 12 years
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 14, 2023 7:01 PM | 1 min read
Ravi Sharma has moved on from Hyundai Motor India Ltd. He worked as National Head - Communication PR and Corporate Social Marketing and was with the company for around 12 years.
Sharma started his journey with Vaishnavi Corporate Communications and later on, also worked with Honda Cars India Ltd.
