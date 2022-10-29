Moulding into the new normal world is key to a successful career: Susmita Mukherjee

At e4m women Achievers Summit & Awards 2022, actress Susmita Mukherjee shared her journey from the times of black & white television to the OTT era now

Actress Susmita Mukherjee believes change is the only constant and moulding into the new normal world is the key to a successful career. Mukherjee shared her journey of acting and writing in a fireside chat with Ruhail Amin, editor, exchange4media, and Karan Bhatia, Business strategy consultant, exchange4media at Women Achievers Summit & Awards 2022.

Mukherjee shared that she has always been a writer but did not have the courage to write full-time as she also wanted to pursue her acting career. But, she never left writing and used to ghost-write some stories and plays, she said. Mukherjee has written a book named Baanjh: The Incomplete Lives of Complete Women was released in 2021. This book is a journey into the world of women.

During the conversation, ‘Kitty’ from TV serial ‘Karamchand’ also talked about the struggles she went through when she shifted to Bombay after graduating from the National School of Drama. Mukherjee remembered how she got fame after 'Karamchand' but didn’t have money at that time. However, she never thought of all those experiences as struggles as she believes that “it’s not struggle if you enjoy doing it.”

Coming to the present times, Amin and Bhatia asked her about the ‘boycott culture’ that the film industry is facing today. “There is a constant polarisation of information as everyone takes a stand. But there is an option of ignoring. I understood the power of being able to say 'no I have a choice, I choose to ignore it'. My job is limited to an extent of an actor and a writer and I choose to ignore transferring information.”

She told the audience that she likes to play quirky roles and her upcoming works include stories related to Covid with Zee Studio.

The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.

Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)