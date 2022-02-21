L’Oréal India names Vignesh Nair as Lead – Comms & Engagement

L’Oréal India has named Vignesh Nair as its Lead – Communication & Engagement.

His previous stint was with Mondelēz International where he contributed as Manager – Corporate Communications & Government Affairs.

Nair comes with close to 12 years of experience in corporate communications and has consulted/worked with a range of both Indian and multinational companies. His work involves external communications, internal communications & employee engagement, and corporate social media.

He has also served notable agencies like MSL GROUP India, Ogilvy Public Relations Worldwide, Mutual Public Relations Ltd., and Chemical Industry Digest.

