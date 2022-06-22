LNJ Bhilwara Group hands over its Corporate Communication department to Ms Indu Mehta

LNJ Bhilwara Group gives additional charges of its Corporate Communication department to Indu Mehta who is currently the President, Special Projects & CMD's Office, RSWM Limited. In her new role, Mehta will head the Corporate Communication department for the entire group and its constituent companies along with her current responsibilities.

In the 1.5 years of involvement with the group, Mehta has been actively involved in the firm's business development, acquisition and expansion plans. She also played a key role in building the group's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm. In just a short period of time, she has earned her reputation as a resilient leader with a decisive way of working.

In the past, she has held leadership roles in diverse verticals in aviation, real estate, events and hospitality sectors in India and abroad. She has worked with brands like Boeing, Kingdom of Dreams, Emirates Airline, and Etihad Airways and Boeing. She holds an MBA in International Marketing degree from the University of Leicester, England and is currently pursuing an Advanced Strategic Management program from IIM, Calcutta.

