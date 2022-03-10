Keep learning, adapting and moving on: Ruchika Batra

A seismic technology shift is underway around the world, with Ericsson forecasting 3.5 billion 5G subscriptions and 60 percent global population coverage by 2026. With this, Ericsson has launched its new campaign #Imaginepossible with the objective of connections that make the unimaginable possible and a world where limitless connectivity improves lives, redefines businesses, and pioneers a sustainable future.

To elucidate about the campaign, mentoring women at the workplace, and more, we spoke to Ruchika Batra, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Ericsson India, in the eighth episode of e4m’s PR and Corp Comm’s ‘Women Achievers Podcast’ Series.

Speaking about her association with Ericsson and its journey in India, Batra said that Ericsson has itself been in India for nearly a century. It has been a partner to India’s telecom journey since 1903 and has now become more of a living Indian brand. “We were the first telecom vendor to start manufacturing in India back in 1994,” she added.

Further in the conversation, Batra elaborated #Imaginepossible’s purpose and vision. She spoke about how during the Covid-19 pandemic, connectivity played a key role in keeping people, businesses, friends, and families connected. “The role of connectivity has become more important over time. When we look at the potential and the critical role telecoms can play, it is up to anybody’s imagination. We felt that in this whole changing context, technology itself is going to play a pivotal role in going forward and making plenty of new connections and making the Imagine [the campaign] come to life,” said Batra.

Sharing a piece of advice for all the women, she encouraged everyone to keep learning, adapting and moving on despite all odds. Regarding mentoring women at the workplace, Batra noted, “If you can provide an enabling environment, which is positive for the team, they [women] can deliver their work well.”

