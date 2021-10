Karishma Shah joins Polycab India as Head of Corporate Communications & Public Relations

Karishma Shah has joined Polycab India Limited as Head of Corporate Communications.

Shah’s previous stint was with Pidilite Industries as its Senior Manager Communications, Corporate Marketing where she worked for more than 7 years in Internal and External Communications and Crisis Management.

Shah is an experienced Senior Manager Corporate Marketing with a demonstrated history of working in the consumer goods industry. She is skilled in Crisis Management, Crisis Communications, Integrated Marketing, Event Management, and Media Relations.

Shah has contributed to both agencies and corporates namely Bennett, Coleman and Co. Ltd., Corporate Voice Weber Shandwick, Hanmer MS&L, Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, IPAN, and Paradigm Shift.

