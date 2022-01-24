Kaizzen partners with TERI for World Sustainable Development Summit 2022

Kaizzen, an integrated communication agency, has partnered with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), the not-for-profit, policy research organization, as an Outreach Partner for the World Sustainable Development Summit (WSDS) 2022.

WSDS is TERI’s annual flagship event, which will be virtually held from 16-18 February 2022. The umbrella theme of the year is ‘Towards a Resilient Planet: Ensuring a Sustainable and Equitable Future’.

"By driving multi-stakeholder conversations, the World Sustainable Development Summit series seeks to play a constructivist role to reinforce commitment towards a more sustainable and equitable world," said Dr. Shailly Kedia, Senior Fellow, and Associate Director, TERI. "The role of media and communications is extremely crucial to strengthen the momentum on sustainable development. Partnering with organizations such as Kaizzen is a step towards effectively amplifying the message," she added.

As an outreach partner, Kaizzen will work along with the TERI communications team to strengthen the media and social media outreach for WSDS 2022.

Speaking on the partnership Vineet Handa, CEO, Kaizzen, said, “Kaizzen is proud to partner with TERI’s prestigious World Sustainable Development Summit 2022. The age-old, celebrated event brings several countries together to find sustainable solutions towards a healthier planet. I believe that ESG will be a great focus area of the industry and the corporates this year. As communications consultants, we have been an advocate of sustainability and therefore we fully resonate with this year’s WSDS theme which is futuristic, progressive, and highly ambitious. Lastly, I would like to thank TERI for this opportunity and commit my support as their outreach partner.”

