Kaizzen bags PR mandate for Allana Consumer Products

Kaizzen, a Public Relations & Digital Agency, has been awarded the PR mandate by Allana Consumer Products. The mandate encompasses providing strategic communications support to the Consumer Products Division of Allana Group, covering corporate reputation management and brand visibility for all its consumer products across media platforms.

On appointing the agency, Milind Pingle, CEO – Consumer Products Division of Allana Group said, “Kaizzen has a good understanding and know-how of PR industry and has worked with several corporates to build their image and reputation in a dynamic world. We are excited to collaborate with them and count on their domain knowledge and expertise in developing a positive and respectful image of Allana Consumer Products and its businesses and brands in India in the years ahead.”

With a rich heritage of 156 years, the Allana Group has been promoting healthy living across the globe since the year 1865 by maintaining the highest standards of quality in procurement, manufacturing and distribution. Through a strong R&D foundation and a core understanding of consumer needs and emerging global trends, Allana Consumer Products strives to collaborate with its customers to create customized and differentiated products.

Pleased with the appointment, Nikhil Pavithran, President, Kaizzen, said, “We are thankful to Allana Consumer Products for placing their trust in us. We, at Kaizzen, are committed to create meaningful end-to-end media solutions and executing innovative, disruptive and high-impact PR campaigns that will positively impact the business and the industry as a whole. We are enthused to work with the Allana Group who have a long and rich heritage and a Vision to grow its business in Consumer Products in a sustainable manner.”

With the current mandate win from Allana Consumer Products, Kaizzen's diverse portfolio of consumer goods clients has expanded to include brands like Perrier, The Deltin Group, Adidas, Freshtohome, Hilton, amongst others. Kaizzen has recently been ranked as the fastest-growing PR agency in India, the fourth fastest-growing PR agency globally and second fastest in Asia-Pacific in the Provoke Global PR Agency Rankings 2021. It has also been awarded the ‘Agency of the Year (Mid-Sized)’ at ET Brand Equity – Kaleido Awards’21.

