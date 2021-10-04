Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena joins MSD as Associate Director Corporate Communications

Earlier, Saxena contributed to Boehringer Ingelheim as Communications Consultant

Updated: Oct 4, 2021 12:50 PM
Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena

Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena has joined MSD as its Associate Director Corporate Communications. 

Saxena was previously associated with Boehringer Ingelheim. 

A Marketing & Communications leader with experience across internal & external communications, social media, branding, and CSR, Saxena has 17 years of diversified industry experience across Pharma, Consulting, BFSI, Logistics and Automation. She has contributed to corporates and agencies like ZS, HSBC Retail Banking and Wealth Management, DHL, Netscribes, ICICI Lombard, Honeywell, and MSL Group.

