ITC Hotels ropes in ActiMedia as PR and communications partner

ITC Hotels, a luxury hotel chain that operates over 100 hotels across 70 destinations in India under four distinct brands, has signed on ActiMedia India Pvt. Ltd., as its PR and communications partner.

Inaugurated in 1975, ITC Hotels is a premier chain of luxury hotels that is synonymous with Indian hospitality. Through its motto of ‘Responsible Luxury’, the group offers guests at each of its environment-friendly destinations, authentic, indigenous luxury experiences that celebrate regional cuisine and tradition in harmony with the local community.

ActiMedia is a two-decade-old public relations agency that delivers 360-degree integrated communications and digital strategy solutions to clients across the spectrum from its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

“The ITC Hotel Group has been offering unmatched luxury and leisure experiences highlighting regional flavors of each destination for over four decades now. Their hotels reflect an intrinsic responsibility towards the local community and the environment at large. We look forward to being an integral part of the ITC Hotels family and strengthening the presence of the brand among both Indian and global travelers,” said Amitabh Saksena, Founder & Managing Director, ActiMedia India Pvt. Limited.

