ITC Hotels ropes in ActiMedia as PR and communications partner

The agency will be responsible for strengthening the presence of the brand among both Indian and global travelers

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 6:02 PM
ITC - Actimedia

ITC Hotels, a luxury hotel chain that operates over 100 hotels across 70 destinations in India under four distinct brands, has signed on ActiMedia India Pvt. Ltd., as its PR and communications partner.

Inaugurated in 1975, ITC Hotels is a premier chain of luxury hotels that is synonymous with Indian hospitality. Through its motto of ‘Responsible Luxury’, the group offers guests at each of its environment-friendly destinations, authentic, indigenous luxury experiences that celebrate regional cuisine and tradition in harmony with the local community. 

ActiMedia is a two-decade-old public relations agency that delivers 360-degree integrated communications and digital strategy solutions to clients across the spectrum from its offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore. 

“The ITC Hotel Group has been offering unmatched luxury and leisure experiences highlighting regional flavors of each destination for over four decades now. Their hotels reflect an intrinsic responsibility towards the local community and the environment at large. We look forward to being an integral part of the ITC Hotels family and strengthening the presence of the brand among both Indian and global travelers,” said Amitabh Saksena, Founder & Managing Director, ActiMedia India Pvt. Limited. 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Communications Partnership Pr mandate Actimedia ITC Hotels Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
pride

How Indian PR world donned the colours of Pride
8 hours ago

quaker

On National Doctor’s Day, Quaker launches film to express gratitude to healthcare heroes
1 day ago

rising india

'The sun is shining on independent, indigenous PR firms like ours'
1 day ago