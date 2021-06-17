Intelliquo Integrated Communications wins PR mandate for Keventers & YogaBars

Intelliquo Integrated Communications wins the national PR mandate for Indian homegrown brands YogaBars and Keventers that comes with a legacy attached to it. The PR mandate includes working on the corporate reputation and awareness, amplifying the visibility, strategic communication guidance, public relations and overall media relations for both the brands, YogaBar and Keventers. The agency will also be in charge of developing effective stakeholder engagement strategies, brand positioning and managing external communications.

With the fitness market booming & new brands popping up with an array of products, YogaBar stands true to its ideals & doesn’t compromise on giving the best “Healthy Snack” for the money spent. As they continue to innovate and introduce new products into the market, they stay true to their founding principles of all natural ingredients, avoid the negatives associated with the processed food industry - no trans fat, no added saturated fats, no artificial sweeteners no processed sugars or ingredients like high fructose corn syrup.

Keventers is a 96 years old legacy brand, synonymous with milkshakes. After resurrecting the brand in 2015, it underwent a rapid expansion. Over the past few years, it has expanded across India and also opened outlets in the UAE, Kenya, Oman, and Nepal. Since the pandemic hit, Keventers has focused heavily on delivery, opening a slew of dark kitchens. The QSR brand has also expanded their menu, adding categories such as Ice Cream consumer packs, Smoothies, Hot Chocolate and numerous dessert options.

Commenting on the project win Sonali Sokhal, CEO & Founder, Intelliquo said, “We are elated to have YogaBars and Keventers on board with us, we have worked with both the brands in the past are aware of the brand’s ethos. We look forward to deploying our experience in FMCG, Startup, and lifestyle and consumer communications, to help YogaBars and Keventers enhance their reputation and share of voice, in the growing consumer & lifestyle sector.”

