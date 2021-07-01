Industry stalwarts to convene for power-packed sessions at Women Achievers Summit tomorrow

exchange4media PR and Corporate Communications Women Achievers Summit and Awards 2021 is all set to witness the highest congregation of stalwarts from the industry coming together for power- packed sessions tomorrow starting 11 am onwards.

Presented by Adfactors PR, powered by Standard Chartered, Hero MotoCorp Limited, PhonePe and Hill+Knowlton Strategies along with Tute Consult as gold partner, the Women Achievers Summit aims to recognize and honour the formidable spirit of the women in the communication industry. The Women Achievers Summit will bring together the women leaders, achievers and trendsetters to touch upon the opportunities and challenges in the communication industry. Women Achievers Awards are the celebration of womanhood and the contribution of their relentless pursuit of excellence in the field of public relations and communications.

Through the 2nd edition, exchange4media would identify, acknowledge and felicitate the women leaders who are shaping the industry through their incredible work. Through this initiative, we will also laud the agencies, corporates who are doing remarkable work by encouraging gender diversity in their work culture.

The virtual ‘Women Achievers Summit’ will touch upon the important facets of the recent times and concerning communication paradigm. The power-packed set of panelists will discuss new narrative, discourse and precedence happening in the industry and how women leadership has changed the discourse of the industry. The summit will include keynote sessions from influential leaders of the industry including Elzandi Oosthuizen, Bayers; Lucy Harvey, Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Manmeet Sandhu, PhonePe; Phoebe Siggins, Little Black Book and Dr. Oumaya Akbil B. Belakbil, Psy. D., Psychology for you.

While the panel discussions with cover the following topics:

Women Power in PR and purview of affluent leadership skills Covid adversities: Opportunities and challenges lying ahead Pandemic and power of purposed based communication for brands Success and failure are prerequisite for personal growth Work beyond Covid: hybrid working model is here to stay The journey to perfection: Real life stories on success and failure of women leaders

The event will simulcast on exchange4media, Zoom, Facebook and Twitter. Link to register for the event is: https://exchange4media.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_SFuA7vMeT3GrCnNO0SDx5Q

