India is now witnessing paradigm shift across comms verticals: Udit Pathak

The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with success stories, thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was, rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.

With this in mind, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Udit Pathak, founder-director, Media Mantra, who swears by the mantra 'Keep working hard'.

Excerpts:

What are the changes you have seen in the industry in 2022?

Having undergone a major paradigm shift during the pandemic, public relations (PR), today, has morphed into an industry that touches almost every aspect of business, reinventing communication as we know it. The last year has been a mere witness to PR firms evolving and reinventing their approach to delivering creative opportunities for their clients. With the expansion of the digital world, the PR industry has forayed into the new age of communication which is dominated by both disruptions and innovations.

Today, at the behest of a perfect amalgamation of traditional PR and digital PR techniques, modern-day PR efforts are bearing fruits as they get strategically incorporated into brand stories. Furthermore, the adoption of new and emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analytics among others across the industry has heralded a new and more promising era in PR and corporate communications.

What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?

With the opening-up of the economy and sustained economic growth, India is currently witnessing a major paradigm shift across the communication verticals. This has paved the way for PR firms to leverage new trends in their bid to cater to the modern-day needs of their clients. Among the new and upcoming trends, influencer marketing is arguably the one that has yielded optimum results in 2022. With the growing usage of social media, influencer marketing has become an integral part of a brand’s marketing strategies. And, the rise of influencers saw them playing an integral role in increasing brand exposure and ensuring that firms manage to reach the right target group.

On the other hand, PR firms were also seen harnessing the power of digital channels to help brands improve their online presence and gain visibility – something that gave rise to digital PR efforts. Similarly, there was also a greater emphasis laid on multimedia content by PR firms to offer a more immersive 360-degree experience. From a time-sensitive meme to nuanced video-based storytelling, the industry witnessed PR pros using different formats and platforms to help their clients maximise their reach and response. When it comes to global trend practices, I feel the Indian PR landscape is yet to truly embrace the possibilities of data analytics and podcasts to aid brands in deriving desired results. While data-driven marketing efforts can cut through the clutter and reach the target audience with unmatched precision, podcasts can be used for native ads and guest spots as a great relationship-building tool.

We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the New Year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?

The debate between tradition and technology continues to gather steam across industries. And, the PR and corporate communications ecosystem are no different, especially having witnessed a dramatic evolution in the past decade. Gone are the days when PR was restricted to merely publishing press releases and articles alongside keeping close tabs on the media. With the advancements in technology and changes in our society, the PR and corporate communications industry have embraced digital transformation in order to create a more strategic communication process that builds beneficial relationships between modern-day firms and their respective audiences.

While digital communications continue to gain popularity, it’s imperative for PR firms to understand that there's still a place for traditional PR strategies that cannot be overlooked. Regardless of the clients' requirements, new-age PR firms must find the perfect balance between digital and traditional practices to successfully achieve desired goals. A combination of traditional and digital PR efforts remains pivotal for PR firms in their bid to deliver the very best results for clients and stakeholders by using both old and new practices to enhance the brand reputation.

