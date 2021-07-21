Footprint Global Communications wins PR mandate for science & technology institutions

Footprint Global Communications, a Delhi-based PR Firm that specializes in Science Communications and Healthcare Advocacy, has been awarded the Public Relations mandate for Science & Technology Institutions - National Institute of Technology, Andhra Pradesh, IIT Jodhpur, and Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU). Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has also recently extended its engagement with Footprint for a second term.

While IIT Guwahati, NIT Andhra Pradesh, and IIT Jodhpur are Central Government Technical Institutions, the Gujarat Biotechnology University has been established by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat, in collaboration with the University of Edinburgh, Scotland.

Footprint has collaborated with several first and second-generation IITs, including IIT Madras, IIT Guwahati, IIT Mandi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, IIT Ropar. It has also undertaken media outreach for several IIT Madras-incubated deep-tech startups that have developed disruptive products.

In the development sector domain, Footprint has recently been awarded the media outreach mandate by Nutrition International to highlight their work on health and nutrition in India and to build a strong narrative around nutrition programs and their outcomes in India.

Thanking these Institutes for their faith in Footprint Global Communications, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Footprint Global Communications, Ms.Bhavani Giddu, said, “I am thankful to our clients for believing in us and for picking us as their specialist PR agency and for giving us an opportunity to service their PR requirement. Footprint’s specialization in the higher education domain and our understanding of the media landscape in this space positions us as strategic partners, and we strive to deliver client delight. We are expanding our service offerings and hope to fulfill a lot more of the communications needs of our clients going forward.”

The Footprint is a Public Relations and Communications agency established in 2010. It focuses on higher education and public health sectors and specializes in strategic media outreach, advocacy communication campaigns, training workshops in communication, and Science / Research / Technology communications.

