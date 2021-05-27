e4m to unveil 2nd edition of top 25 PR agencies & brands with best comms professionals

This is exchange4media’s annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate such deserving agencies and brands. The winning lists will be announced in August

The industry has been under the effect of the pandemic for the past 14 months now. Lives have been impacted along with disrupting the set business models. Leaders have been recklessly working towards stabilizing their businesses with newer approaches in addition to reassuring their teams with compassionate communication. It is noteworthy to recognize these efforts put in by the organizations. After the humungous response to the first edition of the coveted list, exchange4media PR and Corp Comm is back with its second edition of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communications Top 25 PR Agencies and Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals’.

The lists recognize and felicitate top-performing PR agencies and brands for their unadulterated efforts, perseverance and commitment towards their stakeholders, consumers and employees.

The Top 25 PR Agencies list will have agencies that are selected by our in-house editorial team and jury. The jury will evaluate the agencies based on numerous parameters, including client list, team strength, employee welfare, turnover, and their presence.

The Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communications Professionals will have the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of corporate communication. The in-house editorial jury will judge the brands based on their leadership team profiles, skill sets, strategic management, crisis and risk handling, employee welfare, innovation, and more.

The final lists will be announced in August 2021. Stay tuned for more information.

