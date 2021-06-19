e4m PR & Corp Comm to launch community magazine 'PR Commune'

e4m's first-ever PR monthly e-magazine will be publishing niche, relevant and quality content for the public relations and communication industry

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jun 19, 2021 9:27 AM
PR Commune

The public relations and corporate communications industry has been at its active and meticulous best in the pandemic. Despite going through erratic times, the industry has showcased tenacity, putting its best foot forward even during the Covid crisis.

With new industries emerging, the economy is rebounding and start-ups have been booming. There is a need for engaging, evolving and empowering public relations for better brand positioning and recall.

Hence, exchange4media is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever public relations and corporate communications magazine, “PR Commune”. The e-magazine is being set up with an aim of publishing covering in-depth perspective, the industry knows hows, trends and achievements through niche, relevant and quality content for the communication industry and its stakeholders.

The 1st edition of “PR Commune” will be out in August 2021. This will be a monthly e-magazine.

e4m PR and Corporate Communications domain will soon be launching podcasts to talk about all aspects related to the industry.

So, stay tuned for more information.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Corporate communications Pr industry communications industry COVID-19 PR Commune Internet Advertising Internet Advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing pr news India pr industry updates pr industry news pr agency
Show comments
You May Also Like
women achievers

e4m Women Achievers Awards: Jury to shortlist women achievers of the industry today
2 hours ago

bm

Employee Engagement is indispensable in corporate branding
18 hours ago

MSL

MSL & Onclusive announce global partnership
1 day ago