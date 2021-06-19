e4m PR & Corp Comm to launch community magazine 'PR Commune'

e4m's first-ever PR monthly e-magazine will be publishing niche, relevant and quality content for the public relations and communication industry

The public relations and corporate communications industry has been at its active and meticulous best in the pandemic. Despite going through erratic times, the industry has showcased tenacity, putting its best foot forward even during the Covid crisis.

With new industries emerging, the economy is rebounding and start-ups have been booming. There is a need for engaging, evolving and empowering public relations for better brand positioning and recall.

Hence, exchange4media is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever public relations and corporate communications magazine, “PR Commune”. The e-magazine is being set up with an aim of publishing covering in-depth perspective, the industry knows hows, trends and achievements through niche, relevant and quality content for the communication industry and its stakeholders.

The 1st edition of “PR Commune” will be out in August 2021. This will be a monthly e-magazine.

e4m PR and Corporate Communications domain will soon be launching podcasts to talk about all aspects related to the industry.

So, stay tuned for more information.

