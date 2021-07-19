Diageo India appoints Rajalakshmi Azariah as Head - Corporate & Brand Communications

Azariah was earlier associated with The Himalaya Drug Company as General Manager, Corporate Communications

Beverage alcohol company and a subsidiary of global leader Diageo plc. Diageo India has appointed Rajalakshmi Azariah as its Head - Corporate and Brand Communications. She will be based out of Bangalore.

Prior to this, Azariah was General Manager, Corporate Communications at The Himalaya Drug Company for a period of three years.

Azariah is an experienced communications professional with a demonstrated history of working across industries for the past 25 years. Skilled in Strategic & Corporate Communications, Storytelling, Crisis Communications, Media Relations and Digital Marketing, she has been part of both the agency as well as the corporate side. She has worked with leading firms including Adfactors PR, AvianWE, Genesis Marsteller Burson, The Practice, PAC, Tata Elxsi, The Himalayan Drug Company and more.

