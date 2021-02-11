Crosshairs Communication bags PR and social media mandate for Vanity Wagon

The agency will be responsible for the communication goals, press coverage and image building for the brand

Public Relations (PR) and Social Media agency, Crosshairs Communication has added one more brand in the list and bagged India’s first Clean Beauty Marketplace, Vanity Wagon. The brand will nourish the core expertise of Crosshairs Communication in beauty sector.

Vanity Wagon, a clean beauty marketplace, pledges to bring only toxin-free and natural beauty products to its consumers. Vanity Wagon believes in sustainable beauty and stands firm in its mission to educate the audience and deliver what’s best for them.

Founder of Crosshairs Communication, Stuti Jalan is thrilled about signing up with the brand Vanity Wagon, further she added “Crosshairs Communication always looks forward to live up the expectations of the brands. At Crosshairs Communication, we believe firmly to address their communication goals, press coverage and image building for the brand and eagerly await the challenges and responsibilities that come in hand”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)