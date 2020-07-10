Coca-Cola ropes in Carson Dalton as Director-Public Affairs, Comms & Sustainability

Coca-Cola has strengthened its Communication team by roping in Carson Dalton as Director- Public Affairs, Communication & Sustainability for South West Asia. Taking charge from Monday, Dalton will be reporting to the Business Head of the Coca-Cola South West Asia region and will have a dotted reporting line to Ishteyaque Amjad, VP- Public Affairs, Communication & Sustainability, Coca Cola India & South West Asia.

Formerly, Dalton worked at Ola Technologies as Senior Director, Ola Mobility Institute. He led policy research, advocacy and partner engagement.

Dalton took to his social media account to bid adieu to Ola. He wrote, “Last week I bid adieu to my work family at the Ola Mobility Institute (OMI). I worked with a team that helped me experience some of the best days of my professional life. It's never an easy decision when you're having a lot of fun, and working with people you learn from every day. The opportunities Ola (ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd) provided were more than I could have asked for, and I wouldn’t have bagged my next assignment if it wasn’t for the deep set of skills I honed there. From bouncing around Australia and the UK in 2018 to launch Ola to building OMI into what we believe is one of the most credible think-tanks for mobility policy, it's been a five-star ride. “

He added, “What's next? I’ve joined The Coca-Cola Company. Opportunities like this don’t come up often and I couldn’t pass it up. Coke is an iconic institution and I am excited for this new chapter. I’m often reminded that a career is like a marathon: there are few easy stretches, some sharp inclines, the odd pit-stop, but you're almost always surrounded by people who enjoy the journey. I’m grateful to be running this marathon with a very supportive crew of family and friends.”

Prior to Ola, Dalton was the founding Head of Communications for Facebook in India and South Asia, where he also supported the growth of WhatsApp and Instagram across the sub-continent. Before that, he was with BT where he handled a variety of communications assignments for the company in India, London and later out of Singapore as Head of communications for the Asia Pacific region. Before that he set up the PR function at Idea Cellular.



Dalton has also been a contributing writer for the Indian Express, Mid-Day, Sakal Times and JAM Magazine.

E4m wishes the seasoned communication leader all the best for his new stint at Coca-Cola.