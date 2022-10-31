Cisco APJC names The 23 Watts as its employee communications partner

The PR+++ and Integrated Communications agency will support Cisco in powering employee and stakeholder interaction as well as engagement across the Asia Pacific, Japan and China

Cisco APJC has named The 23 Watts, a PR+++ and integrated communications agency as its employee communications and engagement partner for the Asia-Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) region.

As flexible and hybrid working become the norm, the need for a digitally connected employee engagement approach is imperative to driving brand equity and culture forward. The agency will be responsible for shaping employee communication strategies and driving engagement tailored for 10 countries and around 20,000 of its people across the region.

Speaking about the association, Puneet Pal Singh, Director, Communications, Asia-Pacific, Japan and China at Cisco, said, "At Cisco, our people are at the core of all that we do, anchored in and linked to our company purpose and vision. We are delighted to partner with The 23 Watts to continue engaging our teams to challenge themselves as we move forward in our journey of building an inclusive future for all."

Kirti Singh, Chief Operating Officer, The 23 Watts, said, “In today’s day and age, people's experience at the workplace is what sets companies and their culture apart - and culture couldn’t be more important to the growth of a company. Over the last two years, we have focused our efforts on powering employee communication and engagement alongside building employee synergy in the process. With people being Cisco’s biggest asset, we are proud to partner Cisco and take their efforts forward as we commence a journey with them in the APJC region.”

The integrated communications agency believes in the Extraordinary; defined as Purposeful comms + Priority work + Productivity through defined processes.

The mandate will be driven out of the agency’s Bengaluru and Delhi offices. The 23 Watts continues to work with both homegrown and global leaders who are at the forefront of driving change with their work and enabling people to make powerful connections - across PR, Internal and Employee Communications, Employer Branding and Social Media.

