Bhavna Singh joins Bharat Serums and Vaccines as VP – Communications

Bhavna Singh has joined Bharat Serums and Vaccines as Vice President – Communications. Prior to this, Singh was associated with MSD as Associate Director of Communications.

Singh is a communications professional with over two decades of experience in Corporate Communications, Advertising and Brand Management, Marketing, Investor Relations & Financial PR, Research and Events. She has diverse experience across various industries, including Service, Entertainment, IT, FMCG, Automobile, Engineering and now Pharmaceuticals.

Singh has contributed to various organisations namely Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, Greaves Cotton Limited, Asia MotorWorks Limited, Parryware Roca Private Limited, Servion Global Solutions, Columbia Tristar Films of India and Genesis Burson-Marsteller.

