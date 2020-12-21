Amazon India appoints Abhishek Mahapatra as Director, Consumer Communications

Mahapatra moves out of Nissan Motor Corporation after a four-year stint with the company

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Dec 21, 2020 2:30 PM
Amazon India has strengthened its communications team with the appointment of Abhishek Mahapatra as Director, Consumer Communications. He will be based out of Gurugram and will report to Minari Shah – Director, Corporate Communications. 

In his earlier stint, Mahapatra was associated with Nissan Motor Corporation for a period of 4 years. His last role was that of General Manager, Communications, Africa, Middle East and India.

An integrated communications professional with experience across corporate and agencies, Mahapatra commenced his professional career working for an agency called Ipan Hill and Knowlton. He has been associated with other agencies like Edelman India and Comma Consultants in various capacities. He took the corporate communications route with Hyundai Motors India Ltd as Senior Officer- Commincations and has worked with names like Ford Motor Company and Uber.

With a professional journey spanning nearly 18 years, Mahapatra is a specialist in advocacy & Counsel, Issues/Crisis Advocacy & Management, Reputation Management, Marketing Communications, Storytelling, Product Communications, Media and Influencer Engagement, Campaigning and Content, Brand Management, Corporate Affairs, Public Policy and Government Relations, Sustainability and CSR, Brand Communications, Experiential Marketing and Events Management.

 

 

