Air India names Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications
Baugh’s previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications
Air India has named Ronit Baugh as Lead – Corporate Communications. His previous stint was with Jet Airways as GM and Head of Communications.
Announcing his move on LinkedIn, Baugh said, “I am delighted to share that I start my next professional chapter today with the iconic, Air India Limited, as Lead – Corporate Communications. It thrills me to be joining the global airline at a time when it stands on the cusp of transformational change. As a communicator, it is this story of what is, arguably, one of the most challenging turnarounds in aviation history, that I am most excited to tell. My gratitude to the new management team at Air India for giving me this honour and privilege. I am looking forward to working with the many exceptional professionals at Air India and all industry stakeholders.”
Baugh carries extensive communications experience of over 13 years across diverse sectors, including aviation. He has earlier worked with Vistara (a Tata group and Singapore Airlines joint venture) as External Communications Manager, where he co-led the airline’s international operations launch, more than 20 new destination openings, as its corporate news & PR strategy. He has previously also worked with Oxford University Press, Shiv Nadar University, broadcast network Star (now Disney Star India), and telecom company Aircel.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
80dB bags communications mandate for health-tech company HCAH
80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance its corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about its services
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 4:21 PM | 1 min read
80 dB Communications, an integrated reputation management advisory, has won the PR mandate for health-tech company HCAH, a leading player in the out-of-hospital care segment in India.
As a strategic communications partner, 80 dB will be handling HCAH’s overall communications strategy with the aim to enhance corporate image, amplify visibility and drive awareness about their services and HCAH’s mission of building the most affordable and accessible healthcare ecosystem.
“We are extremely happy to be associated with 80dB as our communication partners. We believe that leveraging 80dB’s expertise and several years of experience in the industry will enhance our brand visibility and help us communicate our vision and purpose as a brand” said Vivek Srivastava, Co-founder and CEO, HCAH.
“We are pleased and honored to be appointed as the PR partner for HCAH. HCAH has seen tremendous success over the last decade with its impactful services and we look forward to being a part of their growth journey. Given our experience of working with startups and emerging technologies, we are confident of meeting the brand’s communication objectives by designing and driving relevant campaigns that deliver the desired positioning for HCAH”, said Kiran Ray Chaudhury, Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director, 80 dB Communications.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sagarika Bhattacharya joins TMRW as Head – Corporate Communications
Prior to this, she was leading the public relations mandate for Licious
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:59 PM | 1 min read
Sagarika Bhattacharya has joined TMRW an Aditya Birla Venture, as the head for Corporate Communication. She will be responsible for the overall reputation management of the company.
Prior to TMRW, Bhattacharya was leading the public relations mandate for Licious.
With over 12 years of experience in communications management, Bhattacharya has worked with some of the biggest PR agencies in India namely Edelman, Adfactors PR, Madison World, Neucom Consulting, Clea PR and 20:20 Media, developing communications strategies for MNCs, Indian companies and start-ups alike.
TMRW is a house of brands venture from the Aditya Birla Group. This D2C arm was created with the distinct aim of building India’s largest portfolio of disruptor brands in the fashion & lifestyle space and enabling the next phase of direct-to-consumer (D2C) growth in India. TMRW adds value to their partner brands through – Cross Channel Expertise, Deep Consumer Insights, Value Chain Mastery, Intelligent Fashion & Lifestyle Technology, and Powerful E-Commerce Ecosystem connects.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We will see movement from storytelling to storyliving’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Nitin Mantri, Group CEO at AvianWE, talks about how the pandemic has ushered in a new leadership paradigm
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 5, 2023 12:43 PM | 5 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Nitin Mantri, Group CEO of Avian WE, which includes its subsidiary Chase India, a public policy and regulatory affairs firm that he co-founded. In December 2022, he was inducted into the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) Hall of Fame.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The industry is almost back to pre-Covid activity levels: In-person pitches, business meetings and events are in full swing. Business travel also rebounded strongly and was almost at 2019 levels. But talk of a slow economy may result in some cutting back of expenses in the first quarter of 2023.
Hybrid work has become mainstream and is here to stay: Progressive organisations have taken a hard look at their values and beliefs, discarded practices that are not aligned to the demands of a post-Covid world, and build an adaptable organisational culture that has employee engagement, growth, and welfare at its core. Mental well-being is a key metric for employee retention, with 70 per cent of companies making additional investments in mental health resources.
More empathetic leaders: The pandemic has ushered in a whole new leadership paradigm. Post-pandemic leaders are no longer superhumans that plough through problems with unflinching perfection. They are real, vulnerable and lead with the heart. They listen better and engage in two-way communications.
Heightened awareness of health and hygiene: It resulted in increased focus on healthcare communications. Our latest 'Brands in Motion' whitepaper, 'The Healthcare Mandate', demonstrated that audiences expect the health sector to have the greatest impact on positive change in the world. Yet, consumers view it with apathy. As their communications partners, we have worked on several campaigns that focussed on building a deeper connection with the people the industry serves, and shift what is currently a one-sided relationship to one of mutual respect.
Greater focus on purpose-driven campaigns: The latest 'Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has shown that consumers want companies to join other trusted institutions in offering solutions to the urgent challenges affecting their daily lives. At the same time, skepticism is growing about whether companies are actually delivering on their goals. Brands are aware of this and have been taking our help to document their purpose journey. The Magical Mangroves initiative by Godrej & Boyce and WWF India is a great example of community outreach, where the power of communication was deployed to roll out a campaign that included the youth as agents of impactful environmental change. The partnership has been encouraging citizens to join the conservation effort to protect the mangroves in the coastal states of India.
Increased use of data: PR has always been about keeping a finger on the pulse of consumers, events and trends to build compelling narratives for our clients. With consumers demanding that companies be more publicly-transparent about how they’re responding to current and emerging issues in society, the importance of data and analytics increased manifold this year. We are now gleaning important insights on key performance indicators like SEO, media reach, earned media and audience behaviour to help evaluate outcomes and inform our clients’ future efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
Integrated PR, data-driven storytelling, digital media and building brand purpose were some of the trends that yielded optimum results this year. I have discussed most of them in the previous question.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Our business has a lot to do with engagement. And that requires all sorts of tools and tactics depending on the audience. Our latest 'WE Brands in Motion' report, 'The Bravery Mandate: Make it Real', has revealed that the top ways brands are expected to communicate publicly with, especially older cohorts, are press releases and media statements, television media interviews and public Q&A sessions, while social media or two-way channels are preferred by younger people. We will also see movement from storytelling to storyliving as we use platforms like the Metaverse for customer engagement.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
At Avian WE, there was no reduction in our staff or their compensation, during the pandemic year. In fact, bonuses were paid out as usual. In the last two years, we have added 100 more people, so talent acquisition remains a priority. Life has very much returned to normal with every aspect of work witnessing a full revival.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Digital-first employee engagement & advocacy the need of the hour
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Deepshikha Dharmaraj, Chief Executive Officer, BCW India Group, talks about the 'three P’s' that their clients focused on in 2022
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 3, 2023 11:50 AM | 6 min read
The year has ushered in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and what it has left us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Deepshikha Dharmaraj, chief executive officer, BCW India Group, who shares her thoughts about the year that was and the global PR practices he would like to see the Indian PR fraternity adopt.
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
It may not seem like it, but 2022 was a year of big shifts. Here are some of them:
- Return to normalcy: I think the biggest change, if I can call it that, was in how we came out (to a large extent) from under the constant, debilitating shadow of Covid to reach a reasonably high level of normalcy. When we began the year, we were all taking the first steps in hybrid ways of working. Today, the choice isn’t between remote working versus hybrid but hybrid versus in-person. Virtual and digital-first communication is still relevant, though, but the focus for that is not just connect, but active collaboration and two-way communication.
- Shifting expectations at work: The other big shift is the change in employees’ expectations and the need to engage with them in new and different ways. BCW partnered with leading global research agencies – m Mercury Analytics and PSB Insights LLC – to deliver the 2022 Expectations at Work study, where it surveyed over 13,000 people from across the world, including India. The study didn’t just cover expectations from across geographies and industries but also across generations. In India, six out of the top ten expectations employees have are to do with workplace culture — and that is something that can be addressed with communications.
- Higher need for policy advocacy and public affairs: As the regulatory environment gets more and more complex, there is an increasing need for policy advocacy and public affairs, both in terms of educating our clients on the changes to the landscape and how to adapt to them, as well as engaging with the government to let them know what the industry needs for its growth. In addition, rising consumer activism, emphasis on ESG and other geopolitical issues have also led to a need to understand the changing global environment and communicate it to their stakeholders. All this has meant a higher need for experts to help companies navigate these changes.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
In my opinion, there were three P’s that our clients focused on this year —people, purpose and planet.
People — Concern over hiring, retaining and growing talent is not new but this year, it took on an added urgency. As things returned to normal, the movement of talent also increased. And their expectations from the workplace have also changed. As I mentioned, BCW’s Expectations at Work 2022 study shows that many of these expectations are to do with culture and vision of the organisation. To address them, digital-first employee engagement and advocacy is the need of the hour.
Purpose — When we spoke to our clients about what the next big thing on their agenda was, most of them said they wanted to talk about purpose. Purpose is the reason for a company or a brand’s existence. However, purpose is seldom understood beyond the C-suite. It needs to be part of the corporate strategy, yes, but that strategy can only come alive if all the stakeholders are aligned to it. That is where we come in, to support our clients in engaging with their stakeholders and helping them understand and get behind their purpose.
Planet — Climate change is one of the biggest crises that we are all facing and businesses have to put in as much, if not more, effort than governments and civil society to address it. There has to be action and also accountability. On the one hand, there are regulatory mandates like ESG reporting and on the other hand, there is a reputation and perception aspect to it. Businesses need to demonstrate their willingness and ability to partner government as well as citizens in the fight against climate change.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology can co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Not just co-exist, I think they complement each other quite well. Technology is giving traditional PR and corporate communications a wider reach and making it accessible to more people. In the last three years, we saw a major upheaval in the media landscape. Several media outlets went digital, many closed down regional editions and some even shut down their physical editions. But that also meant that the reach of those publications went far beyond the regions they were being published in. PR and communications strategies obviously had to be adapted to that.
There is also a broadening of the entire scope of ‘traditional’ PR. Bloggers, influencers and other content creators were earlier a digital-only intervention. Today, they are an integral part of the PR plan.
Technologies like Web3, AR/VR and AI are adding another dimension, of course, but instead of replacing, they are complimenting traditional PR. Take the example of Volvo, which created Volvoverse, with an immersive platform to experience its new car on the one hand, and on the other, also invited a journalist to conduct the first-ever Metaverse media interview.
Most importantly, the fundamentals of communications — messaging, insight-based creativity, execution and measurement—all continue to remain, even as formats and mediums continue to evolve.
As we reach full-time normalcy, there has been a fresh revival in talent acquisition and salary restoration. What are the other areas that you are expecting a full revival of?
As I mentioned above, we are also seeing a revival in in-person interactions. Whether it is events or meetings, people are eager to re-connect with others in the real world. Press conferences, on-ground activations, industry events, media round tables and interactions — it’s all happening as it did before.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing: Rajat Abbi
Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, Schneider Electric, opens up about the company's groundbreaking Green Yodha initiative
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 2, 2023 4:08 PM | 4 min read
Climate change and global warming are two of the most serious factors facing the environment at the moment. And while steps are being in numerous small numbers, it will still take something of mammoth proportions to steer the world to an environment-friendly path.
Among the numerous enterprises that are working towards a cleaner and safer environment is Green Yodha. A sustainability initiative by Schneider Electric, it aims to build a community of conscious citizens, businesses and institutions to unite for collective action towards the adoption of practices in energy efficiency, renewables and solar, automation, digitalisation and a new world of electricity to meet both individual and corporate sustainability goals.
Schneider Electric focusses a lot on sustainability,” says Rajat Abbi, vice president, global marketing, greater India; member India management team; global marketing international operations leadership team, Schneider Electric. “The mission of the company is to be a digital partner for sustainability and efficiency. All the marketing programmes initiatives and strategies what we create in Schneider focusses on ways we can be responsible, even in marketing and figuring out how marketing can play a role of promoting and driving a sense of urgency towards sustainability.”
The company recently celebrated one year of the Green Yodha initiative. “This sustainability initiative of ours is where we are trying to get individuals, corporates, policy makers, influencers, etc. to a common platform and create a sense of urgency towards sustainability. And for the last year, and years to come, this is going to be our flagship initiative through which we want to reach to masses, government, and public and private sector organisations, and really create a sense of urgency within India to take actions, be it small or big, which can go along way in fighting climate change. So, the number one point is about responsible marketing.”
The company's second strategy of marketing revolves around on ways to make Schneider Electric's digital play bigger. “In a post-Covid era, digital had become the lead channel. More and more initiatives are now happening digitally and even in our own case, more than 70 to 80 per cent of our own initiatives are all digital. We, now, have to think about how to take it to the next level and roll out new campaigns that are cutting edge but linking them back to responsible marketing. We want to be seen as a brand that is active in responsible marketing. So, even if I am doing an event or organising a seminar or doing something for my stakeholders or customers, I want to give it back to society. I want to ensure that I'm measuring my carbon footprint and creating a positive impact on the environment.”
When asked about the other green initiatives, Abbi said, “All our green responsible marketing initiatives will be under this umbrella theme but within Green Yodha, there are various facets. For eg., in the last few months, we have rolled out Green Yodha yatras in many states across the country wherein we have reached out to public, public sector organisations, government stakeholders and demonstrated through our solutions and technologies how can they convert their operations into green ones.”
He added that they are collaborating with thought leaders in the country – like Amitabh Kant [former CEO of NITI Aayog] – bringing in policy makers and participating in thought leadership platforms. They are also connecting with CXOs and C-Suite individuals and trying to create awareness about how our actions can be accelerated towards sustainability.
Abbi added, “In India, there is a law that says that the top 100 listed companies have to compile a compulsory report as a part of their yearly filing. Therefore, business responsibility and sustainability reporting has been made mandatory by the Government of India. So, we are running a campaign reaching out to these organisations and even those beyond the listed ones telling them what they need to do to become sustainable.”
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Media Mantra announces inclusive leave policy for the new year
Employees of the company can avail themselves of leaves for a wide variety of reasons from pursuing new hobbies to spending quality time with family
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 2, 2023 12:59 PM | 2 min read
Media Mantra has announced an all-new leave policy for its employees which will be effective from 1st January, 2023. The firm has increased the total number of leaves to 31 in a single calendar year with the introduction of special #MMCares leaves.
The key highlight of the newly-introduced policy is the inclusive nature of #MMCares leaves which will now allow Media Mantra employees to avail these six paid leaves the way they deem fit. From taking up a new hobby, spending time with family, going on a wellness trip, opting for an upskill program to overcoming menstrual pain, employees can use #MMCares leaves for all these reasons and more.
Pooja Pathak, Founder and Director of Media Mantra, said, "Driven by the core tenet of people-first, Media Mantra understands how the needs of every employee is unique and diverse in nature. That's why we introduced #MMCares initiative which is aimed at encouraging employees to find their ‘ikigai’ (reason for being in Japanese). As our employees continue to contribute towards the success of our organisation, we, too, want to repay their faith by giving them an opportunity to focus on themselves. With #MMCares at the forefront, our diligent workforce can now use these paid leaves to fulfil their own dreams in the manner they want. By the virtue of these leaves, we are looking to help our employees de stress and return to the working environment with better focus and vigour."
Rekha Gehani, HR Advisor at Media Mantra, said, "The #MMCares initiative is the cornerstone of our revised leave policy. At a time when organisations are navigating through consistent market changes with noticeable impact on work culture and environment, the employees continue to deal with increasing stress and pressure. With this new initiative, we want our workforce to take a pause and think before using these leaves for their own good. All our policies are designed with the intent of making our employees feel valued, empowered and cared for. And, the #MMCares initiative is another small gesture from our side to thank our employees for the value they bring to the firm.
The revised leave policy, which culminates what has been an impactful 2022 for Media Mantra, includes 18 Earned Leaves, 6 Casual/Sick Leaves, 6 #MMCares Leaves and a mandatory Birthday Leave .As part of the continuation of all the fundamental benefits, employees will also be eligible for Maternity Leave (as per law), Paternity Leave (7 days) and Marriage Leave (10 days).
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
'Technology will help comms professionals showcase the value they bring to brands’
In today’s Epilogue 2022 series, Aman Gupta, managing partner, India Spag Finn Partners, shares his thoughts about the year that was & PR practices he would like to see in 2023
By Shrabasti Mallik | Jan 2, 2023 9:00 AM | 4 min read
The year has drawn to a close as we say hello to the nonly to give way to a new dawn that will usher in 356 days to be filled with achievements, success stories, and thoughts and ideas. This is also the time to stop and reminisce about the year that was – rethink our learnings, be grateful for our triumphs, and imbibe wisdom from our mistakes, all the while preparing ourselves for the days ahead.
As we pause to reflect on 2022 and reflect on what it is leaving us with, we present 'Epilogue 2022', a year-ender series from e4m PR & Corp Comm that will feature stalwarts from the Indian PR fraternity. Today, we have Aman Gupta, managing partner, India Spag Finn Partners, shares his thoughts on the factors driving communications industry in 2022 and how technology will bring in a shift in the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications.
Excerpts:
What are the changes you have seen in the industry this year (2022)?
The three big factors driving communications industry in 2022 and will continue to do the same are ‘3i’ – Insights, Integration and Impact
Insights: Listening to data to map insights across the audience, personas, messaging and the channel is the cornerstone of any successful campaign and clients are focussing on the same. They help build campaigns that deliver value and impact that can be measured. At SPAG/FINN we have built a geographic agnostic ‘Insights and intelligence’ team that can help clients with the same.
Integration: Channel agnostic approach, wherein the focus is on the audience first and where they are consuming content (and what kind of content – both in terms of storytelling and genre), is the ask of today’s environment. We cannot be developing campaigns as per traditional, social or digital channels, but start by understanding the audience profile and then create and place content on the channel where they are active.
Impact: Biggest change is that budgets are now dependent on what impact are we delivering. It is not about ‘outputs’ but ‘outcomes and these outcomes need to be aligned with business goals. If as a communications partner we are able to showcase that we are delivering business impact, companies will be investing further in the efforts.
What are the trends that have yielded optimum results this year? Are there any global trend practices that you would like the Indian PR/ Corp Comm fraternity to adopt?
One of the key trends that have yielded beyond optimum results is the focus on identifying and developing ‘audience personas’ and undertaking targeted campaigns to each of the personas that are aligned to the product/service that is an area of focus. These personas represent groups of similar people with attitudes, perceptions and needs that are aligned with a target audience. This classification can help figure out how to reach people on a more personal level while delivering the right messages, offers and products at the right time.
We are rapidly moving ahead in the area of digital communications and will do more so in the new year. Do you feel that new technology co-exist harmoniously with the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications?
Digital will continue to evolve and technology will take lead in enabling the ability for communications professionals to showcase the value they bring to the brands. Technology will bring in a shift in the traditional ways of PR and corporate communications as the ways our audience is engaging with its environment is undergoing a paradigm shift and which our industry needs to operate to remain ahead of the curve.
Investment in technology, looking at talent diversity (looking beyond traditional PR professionals) and investing in people with skill sets that are more applicable will be key to the success of the industry.
The content in this section is curated by the PR and Communications team. For any feedback kindly write to karan.bhatia@exchange4media.com.
Read more news about (internet PR And Corporate Communication News India, PR Magazine, PR A, digital PR And Corporate Communication News India, Latest News India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube