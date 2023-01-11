Wunderman Thompson India hires Rajeshwari Rao as Sr VP and ECD

Rajeshwari Rao has been appointed as Senior Vice President and Executive Creative Director at Wunderman Thompson India effective 9th January 2023. Based out of Mumbai, Rajeshwari will be the creative head on the agency’s Unilever’s business in addition to several other important businesses. Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when the agency is strategically looking at bolstering its creative leadership team.

In a career spanning close to two decades, Rajeshwari has worked across agencies including Ogilvy, McCann, DDB and BBH on brands like L’Oreal, Mercedes, Brooke Bond, McDonald’s and Garnier to name a few.

Commenting on Rajeshwari’s appointment, Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai, said, “Rajeshwari’s appointment comes at a time when we are looking at strengthening our creative output. We are glad to onboard her at this critical juncture when we are upping the ante on our work. With her vast and and varied experience, Rajeshwari will surely play a pivotal role in understanding the client’s business and translating it into great creative work.”

On taking up her new role at Wunderman Thompson, India, Rajeshwari Rao, commented, “I’m excited to be taking on this role and looking forward to create some good work with the incredibly talented and dynamic team at Wunderman Thompson India. Wunderman Thompson is a legacy agency that commands a formidable standing in the industry with an enviable client roster of long standing relationships. The agency is on an exciting growth trajectory and I am thrilled to be part of their journey.”

Rajeshwari will report directly to Anurag Tandon, Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson Mumbai.

