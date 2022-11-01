Wow! Momo Foods elevates CMO Muralikrishnan to Co-Founder

Wow! Momo Foods, which operates 3 Brands; Wow! Momo, Wow! China and Wow! Chicken, elevates CMO Muralikrishnan to Co-founder. With this development Murali to be part of the board of the company too.



Murali has been associated with Wow! Momo since inception; however officially joined the founders in the year 2018. Murali began by leading the store-level growth hacking to brand development and later named the group’s CMO.



Murali has been a key pillar in building the Delivery and Omni-Channel verticals of the brand; also set up the entire martech stack, strong communication platform, intra-tech initiatives and in-house 360-degree marcom suite. Murali has also been the crucial catalyst in launching the FMCG vertical & other QSR Brands Wow! China and Wow! Chicken.



“I have known Murali for half of my life now; he has a rich advertising background and his storytelling experience is unmatched today & handling his experience in brands both from start-ups to national and international brands has added a strong versatility in his approach. He brings onto the table a strong consumer perspective, which is the needed of the hour for us as we are growing over a 100% CAGR. As he puts it; He is not only our CMO he is our Chief Relevance officer. As a progressive company we feel we need to share wealth to make wealth; that’s what our philosophy has always been” said Sagar Daryani CEO & Co-Founder of Wow! Momo.



Launched in August 2008, the multi-billion-rupee QSR chain currently has over 500 outlets in 25 Indian cities; aims to enter over 100 cities soon. The brand also intends to fortify its FMCG vertical; its has recently hired a CEO for the FMCG vertical and is looking to strengthen its team from ecom to modern retail. Currently serving variants of RTE momos; intends to enter cuppa noodles, sauces and other RTE Indian & oriental snack segments by Q2 FY23.



Last month, Wow! Momo had raised INR 125 Crores at a staggering valuation of INR 2125 Crores. Wow! Momo has been successful in creating a category and convert a small roadside snack into a formidable national brand across the country; similarly with Wow! China it's redefining Desi Chinese taking it to the Pan-India audience and the recently launched Wow! Chicken aims at Indianizing fried & grilled chicken in the country.

